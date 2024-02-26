Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maidstone United will look to continue their remarkable run in the FA Cup as they travel to Coventry City in the fifth round.

George Elokobi’s side are a game away from the quarter-finals after stunning Ipswich, and again face Championship opposition.

The Sky Blues beat Sheffield Wednesday in a replay in fourth round and will fancy their chances of continuing their own promising cup run at home.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the second tier, while Maidstone are eighth in the National League south.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Coventry vs Maidstone?

Coventry vs Maidstone is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Monday 26 February at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the ITVX platform.

Team news

It is feared that Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will not play again this season for Coventry after suffering a serious injury against Preston. Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen remain sidelined.

Paul Appiah is suspended for Maidstone after being sent off for a second yellow card in last week’s defeat to Aveley.

Predicted line-ups

Coventry XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Kelly, Torp; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.

Maidstone XI: Lucas; Hoyte, Fowler, Greenidge, Kyprianou; Corne, Bone, Berkeley-Agyepong; Sole, Duku, Reynolds

Odds

Coventry win 1/7

Maidstone win 14/1

Prediction

Coventry end Maidstone’s fairytale run. Coventry 2-1 Maidstone.