Croatia vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV

Croatia and Scotland both know a victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday will likely see them qualify for the second round of Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke’s side will be buoyed after their superb display at Wembley which saw them earn their first point of the tournament against England.

But they now need to work out how to score their first goal because a draw is no good for them in their final match of Group D.

Croatia reached the final of the 2018 World Cup, so a group stage exit at the Euros would be bitterly disappointing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 22 June at Hampden Park.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV2 and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Clarke looks set to include Billy Gilmour in his starting line-up again after a super display in their draw with England on Friday.

Croatia are not said to have any injury issues heading into their final Group D encounter.

Predicted line-ups

CRO - Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić

SCO - Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Odds

Croatia - 23/20

Draw - 11/4

Scotland - 2/1

Prediction

Scotland can make history by reaching the second round of a major tournament for the first time. But while Croatia are not the team they were three years ago, they still have more pedigree than the Scots at the European Championships and also need a win to qualify. 1-1.