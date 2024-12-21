✕ Close Arsenal 'deserved' to beat Everton - Arteta

Crystal Palace play host to Arsenal in the Premier League’s late kick off looking to avenge their midweek defeat to the Gunners in the Carabao Cup.

At the start of the weekend the Eagles sat 15th in the table, four points above the the relegation zone. They haven’t been beaten in the league in five matches and defeated Brighton 3-1 last time out. Under manager Oliver Glasner, Palace are starting to show signs of improvement and put up a stubborn fight against the Gunners during the week.

Mikel Arteta’s men were inspired by Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick for their win on Wednesday and will bring confidence into today’s match. They began the gameweek six points behind Liverpool and can cut that down to three before Arne Slot’s men take on Tottenham tomorrow.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with our live blog below: