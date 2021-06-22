Is England vs Czech Republic on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

England welcome the Czech Republic to Wembley this evening in their final fixture of the Euro 2020 group stage as Gareth Southgate’s side look to rediscover their attacking form ahead of the knockout rounds.

Patrick Schick is joint top-scorer at the tournament so far after netting three goals, including his record-breaking long-range effort against Scotland in the 2-0 win.

The Three Lions were left frustrated after Scotland secured a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday as a number of players, particularly captain Harry Kane, looked off the pace.

The draw saw England move to four points in Group D, effectively confirming their place in the knockout stages, and the outcome of tonight’s match will determine where Southgate’s side finish in the table. Victory against the Czechs would see England top the group and would set up a last-16 meeting with either France, Germany or Portugal, depending on who finishes as the runner-up in Group F, while a draw against the Group D leaders would result in England finishing second. Defeat could see England finish in third but it would depend on results elsewhere, with Scotland hosting Croatia in the other fixture in Group D.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group D decider.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday 22 June.

How can I watch and will there be a live stream?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 7:00 pm. It can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub, click here.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire could return to action for the first time in eight weeks after recovering from an ankle injury. The England defender ruled himself fit to play against Scotland but remained on the bench, so the extra few days could have been a further boost to his chances of starting.

Meanwhile, the scoreless draw with Scotland has led to increased calls for Gareth Southgate to give forward Jadon Sancho a start. The Borussia Dortmund winger has yet to play a minute for England at Euro 2020 despite being one of his country’s in-form attackers ahead of the tournament, while Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish could also feature.

The Czech Republic’s star striker Patrik Schick busted his nose while earning his side a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Croatia but the injury did not prevent the forward to continuing with the game. The side do not have any reported injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match.

Possible line-ups

ENG - Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

CZE - Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Holes; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

England: 3/5

Draw: 12/5

Czech Republic: 13/2

Prediction

England should have enough to earn a narrow victory - although don’t expect Gareth Southgate’s side to blow the Czechs away as Jaroslav Silhavy’s side are tough opponents. England 1-0 Czech Republic