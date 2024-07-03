England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates with Gareth Southgate set to manage Three Lions for 100th time
Follow all the latest news and updates after Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane spared England’s blushes in the last-16 win over Slovakia
Only eight nations remain at Euro 2024 and, somehow, England are still one of them.
A date with Switzerland awaits Gareth Southgate’s side now after struggling through the group stage and mounting the very latest of late escapes in the last-16 against Slovakia, with an injury-time equaliser sending the tie to extra-time, where a goal from Harry Kane sealed their progress.
Jude Bellingham scored the spectacular 96th-minute strike to keep England in the game - and the tourmament - but ensuing celebrations left some offended. “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” he suggested - but that didn’t stop Uefa opening an investigation over potential indecent conduct, which could yet see him face a ban.
There remains much for Southgate to solve though, including a defensive riddle with Kieran Trippier a doubt and Marc Guehi suspended - and the rest of the team not playing well either.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction after England’s last-16 fixture below.
Trent Alexander-Arnold can dispel Gareth Southgate myth with obvious England change
The Trent Alexander-Arnold Experiment is dead. Time for another Trent Alexander-Arnold Experiment. Liverpool’s vice-captain seems a misunderstood, underused talent at international level. His time in midfield spanned 123 minutes against Serbia and Denmark and was of sufficient importance, such a scientific voyage of discovery, that it assumed a status of its own. It was an ‘Experiment’.
That it has been deemed a failure was apparent when Gareth Southgate worked his way through a series of partners for Declan Rice against Slovakia – Kobbie Mainoo for craft, Conor Gallagher for graft, Jude Bellingham for overhead kicks – and no scenario called for Alexander-Arnold.
Not as a midfielder anyway. But there felt a pressing need for Alexander-Arnold in his original incarnation, as the right-back revolutionary, the creator supreme, a player with a capacity to make the extraordinary happen. There appeared to be a shift in thought when Gary Neville, England’s most capped right-back until a couple of weeks ago, said it was “illegal” that Alexander-Arnold wasn’t playing. “He’s the best footballer at right-back we’ve ever seen in this country,” said Neville, a more prosaic talent recognising an extraordinary one.
Gareth Southgate says England have found their Paul Gascoigne moment at Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate believes Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia can be a spark for England’s tournament, like Paul Gascoigne’s goal against Scotland at Euro 96, as he made a point of stating the legend of that tournament and the 1990 World Cup has made people forget performances were initially poor.
While Southgate accepted that his team have “got to be better”, he feels that the 95th-minute equaliser to eventually eliminate Slovakia showed a “togetherness” and “spirit” essential to any tournament. The manager also believes it will “give the whole group belief”, just like Gascoigne in 1996. Southgate feels that will be essential against an “excellent” Switzerland team in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.
England’s route to the final: Possible opponents in the Euro 2024 knockout stages
The quarter-finals are set and England know they’ll be facing Switzerland in the last-eight - but what about beyond that, if they dare to look?
Here’s the rest of the Three Lions’ route to the final in Berlin and who they might face along the way.
How would you fix England’s Euros team? Join The Independent Debate and share your starting XI and tactics
England is set to face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after Jude Bellingham dramatically saved Gareth Southgate’s team with an overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.
England was on the brink of a major upset, leading for much of the game after Ivan Schranz’s early goal.
Southgate’s position was in jeopardy, but his decision to stick with his core players paid off as they transformed a potential defeat into a crucial victory, keeping England’s dreams alive.
But pundits were less than impressed with England’s performance, with boos frequently echoing across the stadium. And while others called for revolution at half-time, Southgate sent the same side out again – much to the disappointment of commentators and fans alike.
Join the debate on what the team should be:
Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges
There was a minute left to run on Gareth Southgate’s reign, the clock ticking down on a dismal tournament that seemed a demoralising end to the second-finest tenure of any England manager.
Until an airborne Jude Bellingham intervened. Until Bellingham underlined that he has that combination of talent, technique and temperament to offer the promise of greatness. There had been reasons for Southgate to replace him: booked for a rash lunge at Lukas Haraslin, he had been unwise enough to lay his hands on the referee. He had endured a poor game.
But there was an instance of brilliance; a bicycle kick, an injury-time equaliser, a lifeline, a goal that may reshape England’s history as well as Southgate’s time in charge.
When will England play next?
Saturday July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)
Who do England play next?
Having beaten Slovakia in the last-16, England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals. After looking impressive in the group stages, Switzerland defeated holders Italy 2-0 in the last-16.
If England win in the quarter-finals, they will play either Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey in the semi-finals.
England are no longer on course to face France in the semi-finals. That’s after France finished second in Group D. Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium will be in the other half of the draw too.
Jude Bellingham hits back at ‘rubbish’ being spoken about England team
Jude Bellingham said he was hitting back at the “rubbish” being spoken as he rescued England’s Euro 2024 campaign with a stunning last-gasp overhead kick equaliser against Slovakia.
The Real Madrid man had struggled to make an impression on the last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen as England looked set to be heading home before his moment of inspiration, with Harry Kane then heading home in extra time to secure a 2-1 win.
Gareth Southgate’s side will now meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday as England look to end a 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy.
Jude Bellingham delivered salvation but he can’t hide England’s huge flaws
Gareth Southgate, duly, still believed. As the clock ticked into the 94th minute, and England looked like they were still going, the manager evidently wasn’t thinking about what he was going to say. He was still thinking about how they could rescue it, what could be done.
“I had belief right the way through that we’d get the goal. I didn’t think it would be as late as it was. I wasn’t ready to go home yet and clearly the players felt the same way.”
One player certainly wasn’t, and there is an argument he thinks in a different way than any previous England player. Jude Bellingham has now given the national team a moment they’ve never had. There’s never been salvation like this.
England ready to take off the hand brake, says Stones
Switzerland have impressed in the tournament so far and eased to a 2-0 victory over holders Italy on Saturday to progress into the last eight.
They will no doubt pose a threat to an England side still struggling to find their way but Stones feels they can overcome the challenge.
“I think we’ve got that belief now,” he told beIN Sport.
“I think we had it before but we didn’t fully show that and our performances didn’t replicate that belief.
“We’ve got to always look at the negatives and the things that we can improve on because it’s a massive part of the games, massive part of what we do.
“We’re coming up another great side... another great test for us that we’re we’re excited for; I’ve not thought about it too much, to be honest, after the emotions but tomorrow we’ll be preparing as usual, and we’ve got to enjoy this, because it’s been tough, tough for everyone, and I want everyone to enjoy it.”
“It was not the way that we wanted to but I think the fight, the desire... that people wanted to see from us at home, from people in the stands - that fight for the shirt, for everyone that’s come out to support us was there and more.
“That’s what’s got us through, we didn’t play the best and that is down to us, which is frustrating,
“But I hope now, coming through such a tough time and doing things, taking risks with the ball, we can implement that now and kind of take the handbrake off in some senses to let our quality show.”
