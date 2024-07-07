Euro 2024 - live: England reaction and analysis as Gareth Southgate’s side reach semi-finals after penalty heroics
The Three Lions are through to the last four in Germany and a semi-final against Netherlands awaits
Euro 2024 is entering its final week and only four nations remain involved - with England still one of them following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in Dusseldorf. Gareth Southgate had to turn to his substitutes and squad players to get them a late equaliser and subsequent win from 12 yards, with Trent Alexander-Arnold drilling in the decisive effort.
Now they’ll face Netherlands in the last four after their comeback win over Turkey - while Spain and France will meet in the other semi-final.
Gareth Southgate spoke after the game about his pride in the squad overcoming challenges and pointed out this side has overcome the demons of previous tournaments when it comes to penalties: “We’ve been in four and we won three. We got crucified for the one we lost but it’s outcome based,” he said after knocking out the Swiss. “We have more regular penaly takers now than then [against Italy] and more who have been in shootouts. We have a calm process but the players still have to deal with it the way they did.”
Now it’s all about recovery ahead of Wednesday’s meeting in Dortmund, and honing the tactics to help them reach a second men’s European Championship final in three years. Follow all the latest news and England analysis and reaction below:
Another game for England without entertaining the masses, but another step closer to the Euro 2024 final - and perhaps another hint as to where the future lies, whether that comes during this tournament or not.
Not from another one-paced, uninventive display. Not with the supposed tactical shift either, which did little to change the speed of England’s play or the way they constantly checked inside to play safe and create too little. But if the original 90 minutes didn’t contain sufficient drama, their second late equaliser in as many matches and a subsequent penalty shootout victory perhaps offered just enough.
Instead, the big positives for England to take might be from what they didn’t do to start with: the changes made, the introductions of personnel and pace, the ability they clearly possess to alter their approach in important stages of games.
Karl Matchett in Dusseldorf on Southgate’s glimpse of a possible future:
England reaction gives Southgate an exciting answer for the future
A triple-change off the bench produced an injection of quality and pace - the squad is there to make the Three Lions better
First things first: a recap of last night’s on-pitch action, beginning with Miguel Delaney’s match report from Dusseldorf - Bukayo Saka’s rescue act, the penalties and the 80-odd minutes of inactivity which preceded it all.
Bukayo Saka shows England a new way to stand two games from Euro 2024 glory
England 1-1 Switzerland, England win 5-3 on penalties: The Arsenal star scored in regular time and converted in the shootout, with Trent Alexander-Arnold striking the winning spot kick to ensure the Three Lions booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024
Good morning - welcome to the start of the final week of Euro 2024. And England are still involved! A penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in Dusseldorf means they’ll face Netherlands in the last four, with France and Spain also clashing in the other semi-final.
Coming up: all the reaction to last night’s win, the latest England news and updates from around the tournament.
