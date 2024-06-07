✕ Close Southgate promises to give England's Euro 2024 squad selection 'respect and consideration' it deserves

Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad with Gareth Southgate opting for emerging talent over established names.

Harry Maguire could not recover from injury in time to play in Germany, leaving the Three Lions vulnerable at the back.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones was also cut, while his club teammate Jarell Quansah also failed to make the final squad. The pair were surprise inclusions in the 33 and were not given minutes against Bosnia to fight for their place. Brenford striker Ivan Toney survived the final cut, but Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford drops out.

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the England camp ahead of Euro 2024 below: