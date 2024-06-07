England’s Euro 2024 squad LIVE: Latest news as Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire miss tournament
England have announced their Euro 2024 squad as Gareth Southgate opts for youthful energy over more established names
Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad with Gareth Southgate opting for emerging talent over established names.
Harry Maguire could not recover from injury in time to play in Germany, leaving the Three Lions vulnerable at the back.
Liverpool’s Curtis Jones was also cut, while his club teammate Jarell Quansah also failed to make the final squad. The pair were surprise inclusions in the 33 and were not given minutes against Bosnia to fight for their place. Brenford striker Ivan Toney survived the final cut, but Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford drops out.
England’s Euro 2024 squad officially announced
Here it is. These are the 26-players who will travel to Germany for Euro 2024:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson.
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw.
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, Jude Bellingham
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney.
Jack Grealish and James Maddison have missed the cut for England’s Euro 2024 squad, with the long-serving Harry Maguire failing in his battle to be fit for Germany.
Gareth Southgate named an initial 33-man training squad that needed trimming to 26 players by 11pm on Friday, just over an hour after the final friendly against Iceland finishes.
But rather than wait until Uefa’s deadline, the England boss decided to announce the final cut on the eve of the Wembley send-off.
James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and Curtis Jones are the other players left out of Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man group
Gareth Southgate promises ‘different’ England after ruthless Euro 2024 squad decisions
Gareth Southgate has promised a “different” England, with “different strategies”, after picking one of the boldest and youngest squads in both Euro 2024 and the national team’s history. With 12 players picked for their first ever tournament, the manager took the ruthless decision to cut “devastated” Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish. Southgate admitted this was one of his most difficult tournament squads to pick, especially as it involved letting down so many stalwarts. Harry Maguire also misses out due to a calf injury, which has only meant further inexperience in defensive positions.
“There’s some disappointment today but there’ll be a lot of excitement about players we’ve selected and to see some of the players who mean we’ve got a different look about us in terms of how we play, and I think people will be captivated by that,” Southgate said, “As I’ve said, I’m trying to conduct myself respectfully because of the players who have gone today. But equally I’m hugely excited about the squad we’ve picked.”
Gareth Southgate explains reasons for Jack Grealish and James Maddison’s England squad omission
Gareth Southgate announced his official England squad for Euro 2024 on Thursday evening with the big news being the omissions of Jack Grealish and James Maddison who both picked for the squad at the previous major tournament, World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The England boss named a 33-player preliminary squad for two warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland knowing that he would need to cut seven players ahead of the tournament. The squad announcement was due to take place on Saturday morning but as news filtered out of the camp that some big names had been cut the FA decided to bring forward the reveal.
Along with Maddison and Grealish, Harry Maguire will play no part at Euro 2024 with goalkeeper James Trafford, defenders Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones the other players to be omitted.
Southgate explains reasons for dropping Grealish and Maddison from England squad
The midfielders were two of seven players left out as England’s 26-player Euro 2024 squad was revealed
England have selected youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton in a youthful squad for Euro 2024, as Gareth Southgate axed several established names.
The manager left out a raft of high-profile players include James Maddison, Jack Grealish and the injured Harry Maguire from his final 26 players, having already axed Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell from his training squad.
Wharton’s Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon have all made the final squad. Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Ivan Toney also made the cut.
A closer look at which England players are heading to Germany for Euro 2024 and who is missing out on the final squad
Ivan Toney gets the nod and will bring penalty expertise
The one area of the squad we haven’t yet analysed is the front line. The wingers make some sense, with Southgate going for the form and energy of Bowen and Gordon over the experience of Grealish and Maddison.
The more interesting pick is Ivan Toney, who was perhaps one of the three ‘additional’ players after squads were expanded from 23 to 26 by Uefa in April. That allowed Southgate to take an extra specialist striker in case of injuries.
As well as cover, Toney also provides a useful option off the bench either as a battering ram in the box to score, or as a penalty taker, given his prowess from the spot. Here is a bit of analysis looking at exactly that:
Ivan Toney, Cole Palmer and why England need penalty specialists at Euro 2024
It is unlikely England will win this summer’s European Championship without winning a penalty shootout along the way. But does deploying specialists from the spot in extra time actually work?
Distraught Maddison says he would have brought ‘something different’
James Maddison has acknowledged he is distraught at being dropped from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 this summer - and says he believes he offers enough to warrant a place in the 26-man squad.
The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker was among 33 chosen by Gareth Southgate in a large preliminary squad, but was informed he’d be missing out of the eventual group heading to Germany and departed the training camp, despite being in line to start against Iceland in the final pre-tournament warm-up fixture on Friday.
Maddison took to social media to explain he felt he could “bring something different” to the Three Lions group and suggested he had been a “mainstay” throughout qualifying - he appeared in three of England’s eight games and was an unsused sub in three more - but also noted his displays during the second half of 2023/24 were not up to scratch.
‘Devastated’ Harry Maguire reacts after being ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 squad
Harry Maguire has been ruled out of Euro 2024 with a calf injury in a major blow to Gareth Southgate while the England manager has dropped Jack Grealish from his squad for the tournament in Germany.
Southgate had already informed James Maddison and Curtis Jones that they had failed to make the cut as he had to reduce a 33-man training party to a 26-player group to take, while goalkeeper James Trafford and centre-back Jarell Quansah are also expected to be omitted.
But Maguire’s absence will affect Southgate’s plans after the defender was a stalwart in his sides for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and Euro 2020, when he was named in the team of the tournament and when England reached the final.
‘Devastated’ Harry Maguire reacts after being ruled out of Euro 2024
The Manchester United defender had been struggling with injury, while the Man City star has endured a testing season with indifferent form
Harry Maguire: ‘I am absolutely gutted ... go and win it boys’
Harry Maguire has written a post explaining why he will not be going to Euro 2024.
“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.” Maguire wrote on social media. “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it.
“Simply, I am absolutely gutted. For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.
“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”
Harry Maguire ruled out of Euros with injury
As for Maguire, the noises were mostly positive coming out of Old Trafford at the end of the season, and the suggestion seemed to be that he would miss England’s warm-up games but might be fit for the group stages.
However, it seems like that won’t be possible, and his absence opens up a huge opportunity for someone in defence alongside John Stones.
The big question is, who?
