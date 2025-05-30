England vs Portugal LIVE: Lionesses begin life without Mary Earps in Women’s Nations League clash
The Lionesses play Portugal and then Spain in the finale to their Women’s Nations League campaign
England begin life without Mary Earps and continue their build-up to Euro 2025 as they host Portugal at Wembley in the Women’s Nations League.
The Lionesses were rocked this week by the news that Earps, the Euros winner and two-time goalkeeper of the year, would be retiring from international duty after losing her starting place to Hannah Hampton.
England captain Leah Williamson said she was “devastated” by Earps’ retirement and it leaves the Lionesses without one of their most important leaders ahead of this summer’s Euros in Switzerland.
With just over a month to go ahead of England’s opening game against France, Sarina Wiegman’s side will conclude their Nations League campaign against Portugal and away to Spain
England trail Spain by two points, with the top side qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals, so a victory for the Lionesses would keep their hopes alive before travelling to Spain on Tuesday.
Follow live updates from England vs Portugal at Wembley, below
Sarina Wiegman keeps talks with Mary Earps private
England coach Sarina Wiegman admits she was left “disappointed” and “sad” by Mary Earps’ decision to retire before Euro 2025.
Earps has opted to call time on her availability for the Lionesses just five weeks before the European Championship.
"I just want to keep it that I'm disappointed and I'm sad,” said the England boss. “I want her in the team and I just want to express the same things that I already have and I want to keep it that way.
"She has done such a great job for England. She has made a massive difference and we have had an incredible journey so far and I really cherish that.
"There have been a couple of conversations which I don't want to share here because they are between us. It's hard and it's hard for her at the same time.”
England rocked by Mary Earps retirement before Euro 2025
There’s only been one talking point before this evening’s match at Wembley: Mary Earps’ retirement from England duty ahead of this summer’s Euro 2025.
The goalkeeper announced in a statement on Tuesday: “I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally. It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.
“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.
“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”
Is England vs Portugal on TV?
It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. A live stream will be available on ITV X. Kick-off at Wembley is at 19:45pm.
Hello and welcome
England face Portugal at Wembley in the start to the finale to the Women’s Nations League campaign.
The Lionesses were rocked this week by the news of Mary Earps’ shock retirement ahead of this summer’s Euro 2025.
But Sarina Wiegman is urging her players to look forward as they continue their Euro preparations, with just a month to go until the opening game against France in Switzerland.
The Lionesses came into the final two games of Nations League Group A3 two points behind leaders Spain in the table.
As England face world champions Spain away from home on Tuesday, a win for the Lionesses tonight will keep their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals alive.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments