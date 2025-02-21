Is Portugal v England on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England take on Portugal tonight in the first match of their 2025/26 Nations League campaign, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to get off to the perfect start in Group A3.

The Lionesses have stayed in League A after finishing second to the Netherlands in Group A1 in the 2023/24 edition and coming second in their European Championship qualifying group.

And though tonight they face a Portugal team who only managed to qualify for Euro 2025 via the play-offs, England will also face Belgium and world champions Spain in Group A3, with group fixtures taking place between now and June before the tournament finals at the end of 2025.

While England will hope to make the finals, these upcoming matches will also serve as great competitive preparation for Euro 2025, with Wiegman yet to decide on some starting players in key positions ahead of the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Portugal vs England?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday, 21 February at the Estádio Municipal de Portimao in Portimao, Portugal.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live for free on ITV 1, while subscribers can also watch online via ITVX. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Sarina Wiegman named the squad for the matches against Portugal and Spain on 11 February, but there have since been two changes as Arsenal’s Chloe Kelly and Aston Villa’s Lucy Parker have replaced the injured Arsenal duo of Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy, joining Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway and Alex Greenwood on the sidelines.

The squad announcement sees the return of Nikita Parris for the first time since late 2022, while Chelsea duo Niamh Charles and Lauren James are welcomed back in after long injury lay-offs.

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton will likely compete with two-time Fifa ‘Best’ Award-winner Mary Earps for the starting spot in goal, while Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Leah Williamson could all feature in defence as Wiegman begins to mould her side ahead of Euro 2025 this summer.

Midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace have kept places in the squad after making their debuts in December, with Grace Clinton, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh all looking to strengthen their cases for a place in the summer squad.

In attack, there may be chances for Aggie Beever-Jones, Kelly and Jessica Naz if Wiegman decides to rest James and Alessia Russo ahead of the match against world champions Spain next week.

Predicted England line-up

England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Charles; Clinton, Walsh; Naz, Toone, James; Russo.

Prediction

These two sides played out a 0-0 draw when they last met ahead of the 2023 World Cup, though this time round the Lionesses should have enough quality to win in a match that will likely be far more competitive than that warm-up game in July 2023.

Portugal 1-2 England.

