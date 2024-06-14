The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Germany vs Scotland referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Clement Turpin?
The experienced French referee will take charge of the first match of the tournament
Clement Turpin will take charge of the opening game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland in Munich.
The experienced French referee, who took charge of the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, is officiating at his fifth major tournament this summer.
The 42-year-old refereed two matches each at Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 and took charge of his first international major tournament knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Brazil beat South Korea.
Turpin will lead an all-French officiating crew on the pitch and in the technical area at the Allianz Arena, while an Italian assistant VAR is the only non-French referee involved in Friday night’s clash.
See below for the officiating team in full for Germany vs Scotland:
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA)
Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Willy Delajod (FRA)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Francois Letexier (FRA)
