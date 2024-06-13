✕ Close Hosts train two days before opening Euro 2024 against Scotland

The buildup to Euro 2024 is almost complete and the tournament itself is just one day away, with Germany playing Scotland on Friday night and 22 other nations following suit in the days and weeks ahead.

For England it’s now about final preparations and ensuring Gareth Southgate’s starters are in peak form, with one notable absence in John Stones missing training on Wednesday. The centre-back is expected to be a cornerstone of the Three Lions’ hopes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold thought to be starting in midfield in the opening game.

Meanwhile, the manager himself has already suggested he could depart the job if England are not successful this summer, following a couple of near misses beforehand.

Follow below for all the latest news updates regarding England, Scotland and the rest of the tournament participants on Thursday, ahead of the eagerly anticipated start of the Euros.