Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest England news and Scotland updates on eve of tournament opener vs Germany
Scotland face the hosts on Friday night in Munich as the European Championship gets underway
The buildup to Euro 2024 is almost complete and the tournament itself is just one day away, with Germany playing Scotland on Friday night and 22 other nations following suit in the days and weeks ahead.
For England it’s now about final preparations and ensuring Gareth Southgate’s starters are in peak form, with one notable absence in John Stones missing training on Wednesday. The centre-back is expected to be a cornerstone of the Three Lions’ hopes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold thought to be starting in midfield in the opening game.
Meanwhile, the manager himself has already suggested he could depart the job if England are not successful this summer, following a couple of near misses beforehand.
Follow below for all the latest news updates regarding England, Scotland and the rest of the tournament participants on Thursday, ahead of the eagerly anticipated start of the Euros.
FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit
The Football Association haven’t yet spoken to any potential successors to Gareth Southgate, nor received any approaches for the England manager, but say a succession plan is in place. The 53-year-old has strongly suggested he will leave the role after Euro 2024 unless the team wins the competition, and even that may not keep him in the job. The FA will still seek to review the tournament as a whole no matter what happens, and would naturally be keen to keep Southgate on. That is a sentiment shared by the squad.
Should that still see Southgate leave, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe has been seen as the first-choice replacement, with Graham Potter also a strong consideration. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham nevertheless answered “no” when asked about talks with any prospective successor, in a press conference on the first day of media duties at England’s base camp in Blankenheim.
More on Southgate’s future from Miguel Delaney:
Gareth Southgate has suggested he could leave his job as England manager if England do not win Euro 2024
Euro 2024 latest news LIVE
Good morning and welcome to the final pre-tournament day of buildup towards Euro 2024!
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates and news here on the Independent, including England team briefings, player access later in the afternoon - and of course all the buildup towards Scotland facing Germany tomorrow night.
Stay tuned - the Euros are just around the corner.
