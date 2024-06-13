Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1718266309

Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest England news and Scotland updates on eve of tournament opener vs Germany

Scotland face the hosts on Friday night in Munich as the European Championship gets underway

Karl Matchett,Michael Jones
Thursday 13 June 2024 09:11
Comments
Close
Hosts train two days before opening Euro 2024 against Scotland

The buildup to Euro 2024 is almost complete and the tournament itself is just one day away, with Germany playing Scotland on Friday night and 22 other nations following suit in the days and weeks ahead.

For England it’s now about final preparations and ensuring Gareth Southgate’s starters are in peak form, with one notable absence in John Stones missing training on Wednesday. The centre-back is expected to be a cornerstone of the Three Lions’ hopes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold thought to be starting in midfield in the opening game.

Meanwhile, the manager himself has already suggested he could depart the job if England are not successful this summer, following a couple of near misses beforehand.

Follow below for all the latest news updates regarding England, Scotland and the rest of the tournament participants on Thursday, ahead of the eagerly anticipated start of the Euros.

Recommended
1718266227

FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit

The Football Association haven’t yet spoken to any potential successors to Gareth Southgate, nor received any approaches for the England manager, but say a succession plan is in place. The 53-year-old has strongly suggested he will leave the role after Euro 2024 unless the team wins the competition, and even that may not keep him in the job. The FA will still seek to review the tournament as a whole no matter what happens, and would naturally be keen to keep Southgate on. That is a sentiment shared by the squad.

Should that still see Southgate leave, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe has been seen as the first-choice replacement, with Graham Potter also a strong consideration. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham nevertheless answered “no” when asked about talks with any prospective successor, in a press conference on the first day of media duties at England’s base camp in Blankenheim.

More on Southgate’s future from Miguel Delaney:

FA has ‘succession plan’ already in place for Gareth Southgate’s England exit

Gareth Southgate has suggested he could leave his job as England manager if England do not win Euro 2024

Karl Matchett13 June 2024 09:10
1718265239

Euro 2024 latest news LIVE

Good morning and welcome to the final pre-tournament day of buildup towards Euro 2024!

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates and news here on the Independent, including England team briefings, player access later in the afternoon - and of course all the buildup towards Scotland facing Germany tomorrow night.

Stay tuned - the Euros are just around the corner.

Karl Matchett13 June 2024 08:53

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in