When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton will find out their Europa League last 16 opponents on Friday.

The teams who finished top of the group qualified immediately for the round of 16, including the three English sides.

Those who finished second in the group went into a play-off round against those who finished third in their Champions League group.

Liverpool qualified top, despite a loss in the final match against Union Saint-Gilloise, although the majority of their stars were rested after the team had already sealed the first place. The Reds also lost 3-2 away at Toulouse but were dominant in the return fixture at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League round of 16 draw and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is the draw?

The Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 23 February.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website.

How does it work?

The draw features 16 teams, the eight group winners and the play-off winners, who will be confirmed on 22 February.

No side can face another team from the same national association, but an English side could draw Rangers.

Ties take place over two legs, and those level after 180 minutes will go to extra time without any away goals advantage, and if scores remain level there will be a penalty shootout.

Which teams will be in it?

Seeded teams:

Atalanta (ITA)

Brighton (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

Unseeded teams:

Freiburg (GER) or Lens (FRA)

Rennes (FRA) or AC Milan (ITA)

Toulouse (FRA) or Benfica (POR)

Qarabag (AZE) or Braga (POR)

Sparta Praha (CZE) or Galatasaray (TUR)

Sporting (POR) or Young Boys (SWI)

Marseille (FRA) or Shakhtar Donetsk (UJR)

Roma (ITA) or Feyenoord (NED)