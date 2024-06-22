Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Germany will hope to continue their winning start at Euro 2024 and top Group A as they host Switzerland in Frankfurt.

The tournament hosts are already through to the last-16 following their 2-0 win over Hungary in Stuttgart, with Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan on the scoresheet.

Switzerland are also likely to go through even if they lose to Germany, having reached the magic four-point mark following their opening win against Hungary and 1-1 draw with Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, may look to make some changes after naming the same starting line-up in both games so far.

Whoever tops Group A will play the runner-up from Group C, England’s group, while the runner-up of Group A is set to take on the runner-up of Group B, which could be any of Italy, Croatia or Albania.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A decider.

When is Germany vs Switzerland?

It will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 23 June in Frankfurt, and will commence at the same time as Scotland’s match against Hungary.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Julian Nagelsmann has named the same team for both of Germany’s matches so far so may make some changes with the hosts already through to the last-16. Germany have four players on yellow cards and facing the risk of being suspended for the last-16.

Yellow cards are only wiped after the quarter-finals and Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Robert Andrich are at risk, so Nagelsmann may decide to rest any of them and ensure they are available for the knockout stages. Elsewhere, Nagelsmann may give chances to Leroy Sane, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can.

Switzerland brought Xherdan Shaqiri into their starting line-up for the Scotland game, with the 32-year-old scoring a stunning equaliser. Murat Yakin may decide to give Breel Embolo the chance to start after two substitute appearances so far, while Remo Freuler, Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez are a booking away from missing the last-16.

Predicted line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Gross, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Sane; Fullkrug

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Embolo

Odds

Germany - 3/4

Draw - 3/1

Switzerland - 21/5

Prediction

Germany carry on their momentum with a solid but spectacular win that continues their winning run into the knockout stages of Euro 2024, with Switzerland doing enough to claim second place in Group A. Germany 2-0 Switzerland

