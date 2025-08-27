Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction, best bets & EFL Cup odds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimsby vs Manchester United tips:

Both teams to score - 13/10 BetVictor

Jaze Kabia to score - 11/2 Betfred

Manchester United travel to Grimsby Town in the League Cup second round on Wednesday, looking for their first win of the new season.

After losing their opening game 1- 0 against Arsenal and drawing 1-1 away at Fulham on Sunday, this could be the perfect game to get their season up and running.

For Grimsby, this is no doubt more about the finances than anything else, with a complete sell-out announced as United visit for the first time since 1948.

They are still unbeaten so far this season with three wins and two draws in the league and a win over League Two rivals Shrewsbury Town to set up Wednesday’s tie.

Grimsby vs Manchester Utd prediction: United to go through

United, who have lifted the trophy six times, are the sixth favourites to be celebrating again, at odds of 12/1 behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle, while you can get a whopping 1500/1 on the Mariners being the new name on the trophy.

Their odds are slightly better on a win on Wednesday with football betting sites offering 20/1, while you can get 2/13 on a United win and 8/1 on a draw after 90 minutes.

So much will depend on how seriously boss Ruben Amorim takes the game, because really, there should only be one winner, but if United don’t take it seriously from the off, they could be dumped out.

If Amorim is clever, then this could be the perfect game to give his new front three a run together and build their confidence ahead of the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

We are likely to see a range of changes to their starting XI, with several players, like Harry McGuire, Kobbie Mainoo, and Joshua Zirkzee, all in need of minutes.

That match 77 years ago was actually the last time the two sides met when they were both in Division One and the 1-1 draw at Blundell Park, followed a 4-3 win for Grimsby away in Manchester.

Despite those results, Grimsby were relegated at the end of that season and have not returned to the top-flight since, while United have spent just one season outside it since.

United entered the competition a round later last season, due to their involvement in the Europa League, and they crushed Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford, and they would love a similar scoreline on Wednesday.

Betting sites are offering just 1/7 on United to win in 90 minutes, but you can get 14/1 on them winning on penalties.

Grimsby have scored three goals in three of their opening six games of the season and scored four in their other three, so you wouldn’t bet against them scoring again.

Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction: Both teams to score - 13/10 BetVictor

Grimsby vs Manchester Utd betting: Kabia to keep up his form

As you can imagine, it’s hard to predict what type of team Amorim will select, and the player odds are not exactly generous.

Instead, I am going to have a look at where the threat will come from for the home side, and that would seem to be striker Jaze Kabia.

The 25-year-old made the long trip north in the summer when he signed from Truro City, and he’s already scored four goals in his first six games.

He bagged 16 last season to help his side secure their promotion to the National League, which was enough to earn him a move into the EFL - and how he would love to score against United.

He scored in the last round against Shrewsbury, and betting apps are offering 22/1 on him scoring first or last, and you can get 11/2 on him scoring at any time.

Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction: Jaze Kabia to score - 11/2 Betfred

Grimsby vs Manchester United betting offers

New customers can claim £30 in free bets by signing up for Bet365 and betting on Grimsby vs Manchester United or any other EFL Cup game this midweek.

To claim the offer, new user can click the link below before using the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 during the registration process. After creating your account, deposit £10 and bet £10 on the action with odds of 1/5 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Alternatively, new users can deposit £5 and bet £5 to receive £15 in free bets. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.