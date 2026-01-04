Is Leeds v Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds United host Manchester United in the Premier League in what is sure to be a fiery atmosphere as the rivals meet for the first time in almost three years.

Ruben Amorim is under pressure after being held by Wolves at Old Trafford, while the Whites have built a seven-point cushion to the drop zone already.

After frustrating Liverpool at Anfield in a goalless draw, Leeds will hope to pile on the misery for the Red Devils.

A six-game unbeaten streak will give the home crowd confidence, too, in what should be a gripping contest packed with passion from both players and supporters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elland Road clash

When is Leeds United v Man United?

The Premier League meeting, at Elland Road, Leeds, kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, while subscribers can find an online stream with Discovery+ app through their phone or tablet device. Coverage starts at 11am GMT.

Team news

Ethan Ampadu is suspended, while Dan James is out with a hamstring injury with Joe Rodon also missing with an ankle knock. Sean Longstaff will be assessed as he recovers from a calf problem.

Bruno Fernandes (hamstring) could make a speedy return from injury here. Kobbie Mainoo is a major doubt with a calf problem. Mason Mount came off with a muscular issue against Newcastle and sat out the Wolves draw, but has been seen in training and should be in the squad.

Matthijs de Ligt is a major doubt, having missed the last six matches due to a back problem, though Harry Maguire could be assessed after missing time with a thigh problem since facing Tottenham before the international break in November.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are ineligible through international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United predicted XI: Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko