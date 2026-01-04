Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Leeds v Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash

'I'm not going to risk anyone' - Amorim on Fernandes

Leeds United host Manchester United in the Premier League in what is sure to be a fiery atmosphere as the rivals meet for the first time in almost three years.

Ruben Amorim is under pressure after being held by Wolves at Old Trafford, while the Whites have built a seven-point cushion to the drop zone already.

After frustrating Liverpool at Anfield in a goalless draw, Leeds will hope to pile on the misery for the Red Devils.

A six-game unbeaten streak will give the home crowd confidence, too, in what should be a gripping contest packed with passion from both players and supporters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elland Road clash

Recommended

When is Leeds United v Man United?

The Premier League meeting, at Elland Road, Leeds, kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, while subscribers can find an online stream with Discovery+ app through their phone or tablet device. Coverage starts at 11am GMT.

Team news

Ethan Ampadu is suspended, while Dan James is out with a hamstring injury with Joe Rodon also missing with an ankle knock. Sean Longstaff will be assessed as he recovers from a calf problem.

Bruno Fernandes (hamstring) could make a speedy return from injury here. Kobbie Mainoo is a major doubt with a calf problem. Mason Mount came off with a muscular issue against Newcastle and sat out the Wolves draw, but has been seen in training and should be in the squad.

Matthijs de Ligt is a major doubt, having missed the last six matches due to a back problem, though Harry Maguire could be assessed after missing time with a thigh problem since facing Tottenham before the international break in November.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are ineligible through international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United predicted XI: Perri; Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in