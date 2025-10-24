Leeds vs West Ham betting tips

West Ham are back in league action on Friday, when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United, with both teams seeking a morale-boosting result (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford on Monday night, leaving them second from bottom in the Premier League table, and betting sites reacted to that result by trimming their odds for relegation this season.

Their only win was a 3-0 victory away at Nottingham Forest, which proved to be Nuno Espirito Santo’s last game in charge at the City Ground, before he then replaced Graham Potter as boss at West Ham.

Nuno has drawn one and lost two of his three games in charge, and he will be looking for a much-improved performance on Friday from the one he witnessed on Monday which resulted in their Premier League relegation odds taking a tumble.

Leeds go into the game three places and four points better off than the Hammers as they seek to break the recent mould of the newly-promoted sides going straight back down.

They won their opening game of the season against Everton, thanks to a Lukas Nmecha penalty and also won away at the bottom side Wolves when goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor earned them a 3-1 victory.

They have also drawn with Newcastle and Bournemouth, but go into the game on the back of defeats to Tottenham and Burnley, so they are also looking for a big improvement on Friday.

Leeds vs West Ham: Hammers' dismal run to continue

Leeds have won just one of their last nine meetings between these two sides, losing five and drawing the other three, including last time out at Elland Road.

A second-half goal from Rodrigo earned his side a 2-2 draw in January 2023 after Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca gave the visitors the lead just after the break.

They then lost the return match at the London Stadium 3-1, which all but confirmed their relegation back to the Championship.

This will be the 80th meeting between the two sides and, although Leeds’ recent form hasn’t been great, they do lead the head-to-head by 40 wins to 18, while 21 games have ended in a draw.

Football betting sites are hedging their bets and make the Whites odds-on favourites to win at Elland Road, where they have lost only one of the last 27 league games at home, dating back to September 2024.

All of West Ham’s points have come away from the London Stadium, where the atmosphere is toxic at present, but Leeds look better equipped for this early-season relegation encounter.

Leeds vs West Ham prediction 1: Leeds to win - 10/11 William Hill

Leeds vs West Ham: Calvert-Lewin on target

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has never been prolific but he does have a good record against West Ham.

The former Everton forward has only scored once since joining the club in the summer but he has netted six goals in 13 previous games against the Hammers.

He’s available at 5/1 on some betting apps to score first, but the prices available on the 28-year-old scoring anytime are big enough to like him in that market.

Leeds vs West Ham prediction 2: Calvert-Lewin to score at any time - 37/20 BetMGM

Leeds vs West Ham team news

Leeds vs West Ham predicted line-ups

