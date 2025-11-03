Liverpool Odds: Latest Liverpool 2025/2026 Betting Odds

Liverpool remain one of the most dominant sides in England after their 20th English top-fight title win was secured in 2024/25, and this term the Reds return eyeing up more success on the domestic and continental stage.

While the Jurgen Klopp years marked Liverpool’s return to the top of English football after some time in the wilderness, it was Arne Slot who consolidated the Reds’ place to the top as the Dutchman brought the second title in six years to Anfield last season.

But despite domestic success, Liverpool fans will be looking for a return to the later stages of the Champions League in 2025/26, with the six-time winners once again competing against the elite teams on the continent while also fighting for the League Cup and FA Cup.

This page will detail the latest Liverpool odds and betting offers from the best betting sites. We’ve produced this guide to the latest live Liverpool betting odds to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the regular season across all of the major competitions in England and Europe.

On this page, punters will find top value on odds for individual Liverpool matches as well as odds for Liverpool to win the league and various Liverpool title odds. Any changes to markets made by football betting sites are immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All of our Liverpool odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Liverpool Match Odds

Readers can find the latest Liverpool match odds in this section, with odds updating after and ahead of each match in the season.

Of course, the latest odds that update regularly based on team news such as injuries and suspensions, so it’s important to check the latest updates before betting on individual games.

Liverpool Premier League Winner Odds

Readers can find the best odds on Liverpool to win the league in this section. The Reds have won the joint-highest number of English titles, and are tied with rivals Manchester United on 20.

More recently, Liverpool went three decades without a title before Jurgen Klopp and co. ended the drought in 2019/20, and while much of the more recent history in the Premier League title race has seen them lose out to Manchester City, the Reds were once again victorious in 2024/25, with Arne Slot winning the crown in his first season in English football.

All odds on Liverpool winning the league will fluctuate with performances, injuries and suspensions, so be sure to check the latest Liverpool Premier League odds – as well as any team-related updates – before wagering.

Liverpool Champions League Winner Odds

Punters will can find the latest Liverpool Champions League Winner Odds on display in this section.

Liverpool have the most prestigious history in the competition out of any English side, with the Reds having won the European Cup six times. The last of these came in 2019, when Klopp’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Remember that these odds will also fluctuate based on teams leaving the competition as well as different injuries, suspensions and more.

Liverpool FA Cup Odds

Readers will find the latest Liverpool FA Cup odds here, with these odds forming another part of the Liverpool to win treble odds that some football betting sites will offer.

Liverpool are perennial contenders in the FA Cup, having won the competition eight times while reaching the final on 15 occasions.

Liverpool last won the FA Cup in 2022, with other famous victories having come in 2006 and 2001.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on Liverpool matches or looking at Liverpool to win Premier League odds, remember to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.