Liverpool will look to keep their faint hopes of a quadruple alive when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Fresh off their dramatic 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s injury-stricken side face a quick turnaround before their latest cup clash against Championship side Southampton.

The Saints, looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after last year’s relegation, are well-poised for a playoff push after an impressive start to the season.

Russell Martin’s side, though, have lost three of their last four league games, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Millwall.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 28 February live from Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Southampton will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting from 7:30pm. Viewers can also watch the coverage online via ITVX. And get all the details of the FA Cup quarter-final draw here.

What is the team news?

Liverpool continue to grapple with an ever-worsening injury list after Ryan Gravenberch was stretched off in the first half and Wataru Endo was spotted in a protective boot following Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Klopp may be hoping to welcome back the trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai but the Reds will still be without the likes of Alisson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, Martin confirmed that winger Ryan Fraser will miss the FA Cup fixture having sustained a knee problem against Millwall at the weekend. Elsewhere, David Brooks - on loan from Bournemouth - is cup-tied, while Ross Stweart and Juan Larios remain long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, McConnell; Danns, Nunez, Gakpo

Southampton: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Rothwell, Smallbone, Aribo; Edozie, Adams, Sulemana.

Odds

Liverpool: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Southampton: 4/1

Prediction

Fresh off their League Cup win, Liverpool should have enough left in the tank to keep their quadruple hopes alive. Liverpool 2-1 Southampton.