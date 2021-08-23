Manchester City go again in this season’s Champions League after heartache in the final last season at the hands of Chelsea.

Kai Havertz’s goal in Porto denied Pep Guardiola’s side, leading to the Cityzens splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish to further boost their chances of becoming European champions.

Harry Kane could yet arrive, though negotiations with Tottenham are non-existent for the time being.

City remain one of the favourites though, tucked in behind Paris Saint-Germain after their acquisition of Lionel Messi.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw and who the Cityzens could face.

When is it?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Istanbul on Thursday 26 August at 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

European football governing body Uefa will stream the draw live on their website.

In the UK, BT Sport will also air the draw live on BT Sport 2 HD and the broadcaster’s site.

Who can Man City draw?

Man City are in pot one as Premier League champions, which means they cannot draw fellow pot one teams: Bayern Munich, Chelsea (also due to the European champions being from the same domestic league), Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting and Lille.

Pot one is made up of the Champions League holders, the Europa League holders and the champions of the top six-ranked associations (Spain, England, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal), the remaining pots are dependent on the Uefa co-efficients, which could change depending on who emerges from this week’s play-offs.

Group stage draw pots as things stand

Pot one: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting, Lille

Pot two: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot three: Porto, Ajax, Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg

Pot three or four: PLUS: Shakhtar or Monaco, Salzburg or Brondby, Benfica or PSV, Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Dinamo Zagreb or Sheriff Tiraspol.

Pot four: Brugge, Young Boys or Ferencvaros, AC Milan, Ludogorets or Malmo, Wolfsburg.

Due to playing in the same league, Man City cannot draw pot two teams Manchester United or Liverpool, which means a tough test is almost certain to greet them in the group stage with one of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

City can therefore face any of pot three teams Porto, Ajax, Leipzig, Atalanta and Zenit Saint Petersburg. They could also take on one of Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb, should they win their play-off tie, while Besiktas and Dynamo Kiev are options too if two or more of that aforementioned quartet lose in the play-offs.

That means Guardiola’s side could face AC Milan in pot four, with Brugge and Wolfsburg definitely options too. Monaco, Brondby, PSV and Sheriff Tiraspol could fall into pot four if they win their play-off ties, as would the winners of Young Boys vs Ferencvaros and Ludogorets vs Malmo.

To conclude, an example of a tough group on paper for City could be: Paris Saint-German, Zenit Saint Petersburg, AC Milan.

A slightly kinder draw to many might be: Sevilla, Ajax, Brugge.

Which teams are involved?

Thirty-two clubs will take part in the group stage, with 26 having already qualified.

The final play-off fixtures will take place on Wednesday to determine which six clubs will join the below teams – separated by country – in the group stage:

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Germany: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

France: Lille, Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: Sporting Lisbon, Porto

Russia: Zenit Saint Petersburg

Belgium: Club Brugge

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Netherlands: Ajax

Turkey: Besiktas

The remaining play-off fixtures are: Ferencvaros vs Young Boys; PSV Eindhoven vs Benfica; Ludogorets vs Malmo; Brondby vs RB Salzburg; Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monaco; Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy at the end of the 2020/21 campaign (Getty Images)

How does the draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will be made up of the holders (Chelsea), the Europa League winners (Villarreal) and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations – given neither Chelsea nor Villarreal won their domestic leagues. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own domestic league. The pots will be confirmed before the draw ceremony begins.

A number of awards from the 2020/21 edition of the competition will also be handed out.

When does the Champions League group stage take place?

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Who are the favourites to win the competition?

PSG: 16/5

Chelsea: 9/1

Man City: 41/10

Bayern Munich: 41/5