Holders Manchester City continue their defence of the FA Cup as Pep Guardiola’s side host Newcastle in the quarter-finals today, with the Magpies fighting to keep their season alive.

City lifted the FA Cup as part of their treble-winning campaign last season, as Guardiola’s side are still able to repeat the feat as they battle for the Premier League title and Champions League too.

The FA Cup is Newcastle’s last chance of winning a trophy this season but Eddie Howe’s side got the worst draw possible when they landed defending champions City at the Etihad.

Newcastle did knock City out of the Carabao Cup earlier this year at St James’ Park - but they have lost nine matches in a row away to City since their last Etihad win in October 2014.

Here's everything you need to know as City host Newcastle in the FA Cup.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 16 March.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 5:10pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out until after the international break with a minor groin problem while Ederson also misses out after picking up an injury while giving away a penalty in the draw at Anfield. Jack Grealish will be part of the squad for Newcastle, but is unlikely to start.

Anthony Gordon is available to face City despite coming off injured against Chelsea on Monday night, but Harvey Barnes has suffered a set-back following his return and won’t be in the squad. Nick Pope is out until April while Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are also injured.

Predicted line-ups:

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez; Haaland

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Odds

Manchester City: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Newcastle: 11/1



Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle