Manchester City travel to Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side go into the game as the tournament defending champions, having lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in 2023, when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

The teams last met in the semi-finals in 2023, when Manchester City triumphed 5-1 on aggregate, after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu, at the Etihad, the Sky Blues were unstoppable, storming to a 4-0 win.

Real Madrid currently sit top of La Liga with an eight-point buffer to nearest rivals Barcelona, a similar comfort to the one City had last year, however this time around they are in a tight three-way title fight with Liverpool and Arsenal.

The home side will want to get off to a good start, with Carlo Ancelotti set to take charge of his 200th Champions League match as a coach.

When is it?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm BST (9 pm CEST) on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, and subscribers can stream the game via the Discovery + app and website.

Team news

Real Madrid will be without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is on the long-term sidelined list with a meniscus problem, and David Alaba who has a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni go into the game knowing another yellow card will see them suspended for the second leg.

Guardiola chose not to risk Josko Gvardiol for the match against Crystal Palace, and he could return for the game against Real, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake injured.

Ederson might also have recovered in time to start, having been on the bench at the weekend, but Stefan Ortega continued between the posts.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Odds

Real Madrid 17/10

Draw 15/8

Manchester City 5/4

Prediction

With the home advantage it will be difficult for Man City, especially after a difficult game at the weekend. Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City.