Man City vs Ipswich prediction: Haaland and Szmodics can shine at the Etihad

It really has been a baptism of fire for newly promoted Ipswich Town, who are back in the top flight for the first time since 2001/2002, and face a trip to the champions Manchester City on Saturday (3pm).

Last weekend Liverpool were their opposition and despite having the best of the chances in the first half, they were probably lucky to only lose 2-0 as the Reds kicked into gear after the break.

This weekend is even tougher with City already showing the form that saw them secure their fourth successive Premier League title in May.

But Ipswich will not have earmarked either of these games to pick up points this season so it is another free hit for Kieran McKenna’s side, who are odds-on with betting sites to be relegated this season.

The Tractor Boys are 20/1 on some betting apps to win at the Etihad Stadium, with City an extremely low 1/12.

City could feasible be an even shorter price given they are unbeaten in their last 44 home games in all competitions (W37 D7) since a 2-1 loss to Brentford in November 2022, and barring a complete shock they will make it 45 on Saturday.

Man City v Ipswich prediction: Haaland to run riot

Liverpool should have had more than the two they scored against Ipswich last weekend and you would expect City and Erling Haaland to be more clinical in front of goal, especially at home.

City made easy work of Chelsea last weekend, although they also had opportunities to make it more convincing than the 2-0 scoreline suggested. Haaland did open his account and few would oppose him being on the scoresheet again this weekend.

The Norwegian striker has scored 64 goals in 67 Premier League appearances so far and has scored at least once against all 22 sides he’s faced in the Premier League with Ipswich the next name to tick off.

Haaland has also scored 13 goals in nine appearances in the month of August, which is more than he’s netted in any other month, and having recorded three hat-tricks last season, all the signs point to a fruitful afternoon for the league’s reigning top scorer.

Man City v Ipswich prediction 1: Erling Haaland to score 3 or more - 15/2 Betfred

Man City v Ipswich tips: Foden to kickstart his season

After England reached the Euro 2024 final against Spain, the City quartet of John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Spain’s Rodri all missed the season opener, as they were given an extended break.

Rodri is expected to be out for a few more weeks with injury but the England trio are all available to start on Saturday.

Foden did play the second 45 minutes at Chelsea but fresh from being named the PFA Player of the Year, he will be desperate to get back amongst the goals.

He failed to score at the Euros and often cut a frustrated figure as he struggled to impact the games as he did for City last season, when he scored 27 goals in all competitions, his best return by far.

Had he had a better Euros, he may be shorter than quotes of 50/1 on some new betting sites to win the 2024 Balon d’Or 2024.

Bernardo Silva was in outstanding form last weekend. His assist for Haaland was his 43rd in the Premier League and he also covered the most distance of any player in the Premier League in the opening round of fixtures, running 12.4km against Chelsea.

It is the second season in a row that Bernardo has covered the most distance in the first game week. Against Burnley last season he covered 12.6km.

So how about Foden and Silva to combine to unlock the Ipswich defence?

Man City v Ipswich prediction 2: Phil Foden to score a goal assisted by Bernardo Silva - 18/5 TalksportBet

Man City v Ipswich tips: Szmodics to test champions’ defence

There aren’t too many hopes for Ipswich to take the points from City but that doesn’t mean they can’t still impress, after all, they surprised Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes at Portman Road and could and probably should have taken the lead.

One player who may be worth consideration this weekend is new signing Sammie Szmodics, who joined the club from Blackburn just over a week ago.

He came on as a second-half substitute against Liverpool but he already has three goals to his name this season, with one coming against Derby in the Championship season opener, before he bagged two in Rovers’ 6-1 League Cup win over Stockport.

The Republic of Ireland international has carried on where he left off last season after scoring 33 goals in all competitions, and with three goals already he certainly has his eye in.

You can get 12/1 on him having over 1.5 shots on target or 6/1 on him scoring at any time on football betting sites.

Man City v Ipswich prediction 3: Sammie Szmodics to have over 1.5 shots on target - 12/1 Bet365

Responsible gambling

If you are planning to have a bet on Man City vs Ipswich or any other game this weekend, remember to gamble responsibly. Betting is never a surefire way to make money, no matter your depth of knowledge on the subject or any tips you may see.

When making any bet, it is best to assume you will lose, and therefore customers should only bet what they can afford to lose. Betting can easily become addictive, so be sure to take precautions to remain in control of your budget and your time. Most sites will have deposit and loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion, so you can set your account up to give more control to the time and money you spend gambling.

If you have concerns over your gambling, seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

