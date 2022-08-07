✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will hope to get off to a good start in his first match as manager of the Red Devils and the Old Trafford crowd will be determined to help the Dutch coach kick off an exciting new era for United.

Graham Potter is hoping to absorb the recent blow after selling star full-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for £60 million, and the Seagulls will be eyeing up a top-half finish. United’s pre-season has been overshadowed by the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to push for a move away in order to play in the Champions League. Ten Hag and United have maintained the Portuguese is not for sale though, adding: “There were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano. That is not right. So do your research and make out many players left.”

United have also found trouble bringing in reinforcements for their new manager, with the Frenkie De Jong saga showing no sign of ending, with the Barcelona midfielder now linked strongly with Chelsea. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but there is good news for Ten Hag, with Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw seemingly over their recent illness. Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford: