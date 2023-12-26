✕ Close Struggling ten Hag says players ‘are good enough’ despite Man United’s issues

Manchester United continue to endure their latest crisis under Erik ten Hag after a humbling at West Ham, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing a deal to purchase 25 percent of the club.

Ten Hag is therefore desperate for points to ease the pressure, while injuries continue to further heighten the difficulty of the task with Aston Villa visiting Old Trafford this evening.

Unai Emery’s side have been surprise title contenders so far this season, but must bounce back after a frustrating draw at home to Sheffield United, making this an intriguing contest with both sides likely to push for victory.

