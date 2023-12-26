Manchester United v Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure after a series of poor results and Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing to purchase 25 percent of the club
Manchester United continue to endure their latest crisis under Erik ten Hag after a humbling at West Ham, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreeing a deal to purchase 25 percent of the club.
Ten Hag is therefore desperate for points to ease the pressure, while injuries continue to further heighten the difficulty of the task with Aston Villa visiting Old Trafford this evening.
Unai Emery’s side have been surprise title contenders so far this season, but must bounce back after a frustrating draw at home to Sheffield United, making this an intriguing contest with both sides likely to push for victory.
Follow all the updates from the Premier League’s festive schedule, plus team news and all live action from Old Trafford below - plus check out the latest odds and tips for the festive football here.
To kick things off, here is a look at the last game, when Manchester United were beaten by West Ham, and Kieran Jackson’s match report:
By the full-time whistle, there was barely a soul left in the lower portion of the away end; a feeling all too familiar for fans of the once-mighty Manchester United, following an astonishing 13th defeat of the season. That, would you believe, is more than the entirety of last season already. But Erik ten Hag’s pain – and, blimey, has he felt some pain in the last four months – was David Moyes’s gain two days before Christmas Day as West Ham moved into the top six after a two-goal victory against a Man Utd side seemingly forever descending into a cesspit of doom this season.
Ten Hag’s side can simply have no complaints. None at all. The visitors were the fresher side on paper after a week off but were uninspiring and ineffective throughout. A point to prove? Some desire and determination? Apparently not.
Forget a lack of skill – Man United have a much bigger problem after West Ham defeat
West Ham 2-0 Manchester United: Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus send the Hammers above their opponents, while the issues mount up for Man Utd’s under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag
Good evening, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog from the final match of Boxing Day as the festive fixtures are well and truly underway.
Manchester United take on high-flying Aston Villa in a bid to prevent their recent slump in form from worsening, while Villa started the day level on points with Liverpool and just one behind top-placed Arsenal
Boxing Day fixtures 2023: Every game and how to watch all five Premier League clashes on TV and online
Boxing Day is always an extra Christmas treat for football fans and Tuesday is no different, with five Premier League games staggered through the day, all being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video – for the final time, after Amazon’s pivot to boxing starting next season.
There is also a stacked schedule in the Championship, including a top-of-the-table showdown between second-placed Ipswich and league leaders Leicester, as well as games throughout the Football League and one Scottish Premiership clash as Dundee travel to leaders Celtic.
Here are all the Boxing Day fixtures and how to watch them:
Boxing Day fixtures: How to watch all five Premier League clashes on TV and online
There is a stacked fixture list to look forward to with Premier League matches, Football League games and a Scottish Premiership clash all taking place on Tuesday
