Manchester United will face Manchester City in an early Manchester derby as the top-level football season begins with the FA Community Shield at Wembley.

The Cityzens are fresh off the back of a record fourth title in a row last season, though they suffered a suprise 2-1 defeat to their arch rivals in the FA Cup final in May, with a Kobbie Mainoo goal giving United the win.

Since May, United have signed the promising pair of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, though their preseason tour of the US was missing several of their key players and they duly lost to both Arsenal and Liverpool. With some early injuries affecting the team, it’ll be interesting to see how they get on after a few seasons with slow starts in the ten Hag era.

City, meanwhile, have been unusually quiet in the market, bar the sale of Julian Alvarez, though Pep Guardiola’s side are waiting in the wings to make their mark on the market.

The Community Shield result rarely tells fans a lot about the upcoming season, but there’s more at stake than usual in the derby and Pep Guardiola will want to lay down a marker as he looks for an unprecedented fifth title in a row in what could be his last season in charge.

When is it?

Man City v Man United will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 10 August at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2.15pm. Subscribers can also stream the match via the ITVX App.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Manchester United will be without new signing Leny Yoro after the Frenchman underwent successful surgery on his foot earlier this week. He’ll be out for around three months, a little longer than Rasmus Hojlund, who will also miss the Community Shield with an injury. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also doubts.

For City, several players haven’t played a part in their preseason tour , but they could be expected to return for the first real game of the season.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Nathan Ake and Rodri all missed the friendlies, but Guardiola – though perhaps likely to start a somewhat surprising line-up – may call upon them as he looks to give his first eleven some cohesion after of their Premier League opener against Chelsea next week.

Erling Haaland will likely start after his preseason hat-trick against Chelsea, while Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish should all feature after impressing in the USA.

Guardiola’s squad have no known injury concerns, so it is a case of likely giving some of his main men a rest before the season begins.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, McTominay; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Phillips, Stones, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bobb, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Odds

Man City 1/2

Draw 12/5

Man Utd 7/2

Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a mixed preseason, and while we may not see a full-strength line-up from either team, City’s squad depth – added to United’s injuries, lack of signings and generally lower squad quality – should see a fairly straightforward win for Pep Guardiola’s side. Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City.