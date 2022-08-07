Manchester United vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know before the match
Erik ten Hag takes charge of his first Premier League game as he leads his Manchester United team out on Sunday, hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.
Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to make a quicker than expected return to the lineup after missing much of preseason, due to Anthony Martial’s injury. United have not brought any forwards in this summer and the waiting game for Frenkie de Jong has so far not paid dividends.
Brighton sold key wing-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea just before the weekend and have again not added a goalscoring No9 to the squad, a familiar issue for them last year.
They did humiliate United 4-0 at the back end of last season, but it will be a tall order to get anywhere near replicating that.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Man United vs Brighton?
The match kicks off at 2pm BST at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Anthony Martial’s injury means either a half-fit Cristiano Ronaldo or Marcus Rashford will start up front for United. Christian Eriksen won’t likely start after only joining recently. Lisandro Martinez could start in defence or midfield, with Harry Maguire the player to line up in defence if it’s the latter.
Solly March should start on the left after Marc Cucurella was sold to Chelsea on the eve of the season. Jakub Moder is the only injury absentee for the Seagulls but Graham Potter has often switched up his system from a back three to a four, so an extra midfield face could start this game.
Predicted line-ups
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo
BRI - Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Mwepu, Gross, March, Trossard, Mac Allister, Welbeck
Odds
Man United 7/10
Draw 31/10
Brighton 19/4
Prediction
Man United players have a whole lot of reasons to find a big performance and a result in this season opener, and not just because of the new manager. Last season’s dismal defeat should still sting enough to force a reaction. United 2-1 Brighton.
