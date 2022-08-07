Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has insisted he’s “comfortable” with the makeup of his squad as the new Premier League season starts, despite the sale of key wing-back Marc Cucurella.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done and I’m happy with the squad,” he said before the trip to Manchester United.

“While the window’s open you never know and you always have to be on your toes but it’s better to be anticipatory rather than reactionary. We’ve got a good squad with some good players, ambitious, a mix of old and new. We’re quite comfortable with where we’re at.”

The Seagulls hammered United 4-0 on home soil at the end of last season and will be looking to build on their ninth-place finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Man United vs Brighton?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST at Old Trafford on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial’s injury means either a half-fit Cristiano Ronaldo or Marcus Rashford will start up front for United. Christian Eriksen won’t likely start after only joining recently. Lisandro Martinez could start in defence or midfield, with Harry Maguire the player to line up in defence if it’s the latter.

Solly March should start on the left after Marc Cucurella was sold to Chelsea on the eve of the season. Jakub Moder is the only injury absentee for the Seagulls but Graham Potter has often switched up his system from a back three to a four, so an extra midfield face could start this game.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

BRI - Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Mwepu, Gross, March, Trossard, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Odds

Man United 7/10

Draw 31/10

Brighton 19/4

Prediction

Man United players have a whole lot of reasons to find a big performance and a result in this season opener, and not just because of the new manager. Last season’s dismal defeat should still sting enough to force a reaction. United 2-1 Brighton.