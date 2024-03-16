Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have the chance to end Liverpool’s quadruple chase as Erik ten Hag’s side host Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford.

Having won the Carabao Cup already this season, Liverpool are heading for a memorable final few weeks of Klopp’s time at the club as they contend on multiple fronts.

It’s in contrast to United: the FA Cup represents their last chance at winning silverware this season and defeat would increase the pressure on under-fire boss Ten Hag.

Old Trafford is therefore set for a classic as United and Liverpool meet in the quarter-finals, although their only clash this season finished as a 0-0 draw at Anfield back in December.

Here’s everything you need to know as United host Liverpool in the FA Cup, while you can get the latest match odds and tips here.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 3:30pm GMT on Sunday 17 March.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV 1, with coverage kicking from 2:45pm. It will also be shown on ITV X.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Manchester United could welcome back Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still out and Jonny Evans is a doubt.

Mohamed Salah is ready to start for Liverpool after his injury absence but Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. The Reds remain without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Odds

Manchester United: 16/5

Draw: 3/1

Liverpool: 4/5

You can get the latest match odds and tips here.

Prediction

Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool