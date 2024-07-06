Support truly

The Netherlands reached the knockout stages for the first time in 16 years and will take on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

Ronald Koeman, who won the tournament as a player in 1988, has led the team into the knockout stages, after a tumultuous period where they failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

After losing to Austria in their final group match and only reaching the round of 16 as a best third-placed side, the Dutch showed improvements as they progressed in a one-sided 3-0 win over Romania.

Turkey reached the last eight as Merih Demiral scored twice in a 2-1 win over Austria.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

The Netherlands v Turkey kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday 6 July at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7pm BST, and can be streamed live via the ITVX app and website.

Team news

Koeman may decide to revert his experiment of starting Steven Bergwijn and instead play Donyell Malen who came on at half time.

Turkey will have Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin available after the duo served one-match bans in the round of 16.

Orkun Kokcu sustained an injury against the Czech Republic and could miss out.

Odds

Netherlands 1/2

Draw 12/5

Turkey 4/1

Prediction

The Netherlands will have enough to scrape through, but Turkey won’t make it easy for them. Netherlands 2-1 Turkey