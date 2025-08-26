Who can Newcastle play up front? Six striker options following Anthony Gordon red card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Things are going from bad to worse when it comes to Eddie Howe’s attacking options.

After a disastrous summer that saw the likes of striker targets Hugo Ekitike and Liam Delap pass them by, Newcastle have started the new season without talisman Alexander Isak, who is insistent that he will never play for the club again as he tries to force a move to Liverpool.

It forced Howe to turn to natural winger Anthony Gordon, who started the first two games of the Premier League campaign leading the line. But following his needless straight red card against Liverpool on Monday night - coming through the back of Virgil van Dijk and raking his studs down the Dutchman’s shins - Newcastle will now be without Gordon for the next three games.

It’s slim pickings up top for the Magpies, and with the 1 September deadline fast approaching, time is running out for an outside solution to be found. With that in mind, here are all the forward options currently at Howe’s disposal.

William Osula

Newcastle’s only senior out-and-out centre forward, Osula looks set for a promotion from understudy following an influential cameo against Liverpool.

After smartly tucking away a late equaliser at St James’s Park, the Dane would’ve thought he’d salvaged his side a point before having his thunder stolen by 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha in the 100th minute.

Nevertheless, 22-year-old Osula, who signing from Sheffield United last summer for £15m, has proven he can rise to the occasion and could be in line for a brief run leading the line while options are so sparse.

open image in gallery William Osula scored the leveller against Liverpool ( Action Images via Reuters )

Anthony Elanga

Out with the recognised strikers, in with the makeshift.

With depth in wingers being far less of an issue for Howe, the Magpies boss could instead opt to bring another natural wide player into the middle, as he has done with Gordon.

Enter Elanga. The Swede, who signed from Nottingham Forest this summer for £55m, has proved a thorn in the side of defences so far this season, with his electrifying pace one of standout assets.

He also has experience playing up front, albeit as a second striker alongside Forest bagsman Chris Wood.

open image in gallery Anthony Elanga is one of the fastest players in the league ( AFP via Getty Images )

Harvey Barnes

Another winger who could forced to move into a more unfamiliar position, Barnes is among Newcastle’s most regular on the scoresheet, at least when taking Isak out of the equation.

Barnes finished last season as the Magpies’ second top scorer with nine Premier League goals - just the 14 shy of his wantaway Swedish teammate, but second place is second place.

While rarely operated as a striker throughout his career, the former Leicester man could see his goalscoring capabilities called upon.

open image in gallery Harvey Barnes was Newcastle’s second top Premier League scorer last year ( Getty Images )

Jacob Murphy

See above for the winger to striker transition.

Murphy enjoyed a surprisingly influential season in 2024/25 on the right flank, notching an impressive eight goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

He’s been operated as an emergency striker before, particularly during Steve Bruce’s reign when Newcastle were particularly short of frontmen. Could we be about to see the same under Howe?

open image in gallery Jacob Murphy has operated as an emergency striker before ( Getty Images )

Joelinton

Now this would be a sign of serious desperation.

Newcastle fans love their Brazilian midfield powerhouse now, but lest we forget Joelinton was once considered an almighty flop following his club record £40m move from Hoffenheim in 2019, when he arrived on Tyneside as a striker.

In his dire debut season, he registered two goals and two assists in 38 Premier League appearances. New manager Howe would later convert him into his crusher role, where the Magpies would finally reap rewards from their investment, but it was rough going to start.

Joelinton picked up a groin injury so may be unavailable for the next three games anyway. If he is in contention, he technically qualifies as having experience as a striker. But surely, SURELY, Newcastle don’t regress.

open image in gallery Joelinton (left) was once a failed striker at Newcastle ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Yoane Wissa/Jorgen Strand Larsen/ANYBODY!

Newcastle could shoehorn in a prospect, a winger, or a ghost of strikers past. Or, you know, they could just BUY SOMEONE.

All of the above would be basically inferior to the arrival of a proven striker, and a Premier League one at that.

open image in gallery Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target for Newcastle ( PA Wire )

Newcastle have had bids rejected for Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen, with clubs no doubt witnessing the turbulence on Tyneside and therefore seeing no need to lower their asking prices.

But if the Magpies do cough up the change before next Monday and get a transfer over the line (which has proved easier said than done this summer), that would be the obvious solution to their striker quandary.