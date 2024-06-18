Premier League 24/25 fixtures LIVE: Opening matches, Christmas games and club-by-club schedules released
The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign are released this morning ahead of the new season, which begins on the weekend of 17 August.
Manchester City will begin the new season as champions once more after clinching their fourth successive title with a win over West Ham on the final day. Arsenal finished second and Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to go one step further this year.
Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag has kept his job at Manchester United but must now show dramatic improvement on their eighth-place finish, Arne Slot begins the daunting task of following Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and Chelsea start afresh with new manager Enzo Maresca.
Maresca’s departure has left Leicester searching for a replacement after winning promotion, while Ipswich Town managed to stave off interest in Kieran McKenna. Southampton make up the trio coming up from the Championship.
All the 2024/25 season’s fixtures will be revelaed 9am BST. Follow below on our live blog for the full fixture list.
The fixtures for the 2024/25 season will be released at 9am BST on Tuesday 18 June. The campaign will consist of 33 weekends, four midweek rounds of matches and one Bank Holiday Matchweek.
The season dates have already been confirmed, with it all getting underway on 17 August, just 90 days after the conclusion of last season.
And at the end of it all, the final day will be 25 May as all ten matches kick off simultaneously, as has become tradition.
International football is taking centre stage this summer but there will be plenty of intrigue as the Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season are revealed today.
Each side’s 38-match schedule will be eagerly anticipated by match-going fans with key staging posts along the campaign like Boxing Day again likely to attract attention.
Promoted clubs Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton will no doubt have a keen eye on their early-season opponents on their top flight returns, while Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham are among the clubs beginning life under new managers.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as the Premier League releases fixtures for the 2024/25 season. Follow all the latest updates right here as the schedule drops at 9am BST.
