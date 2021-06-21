Russia vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as the two countries battle for qualification from Group B
Follow all the action as Russia take on Denmark in Euro 2020’s Group B tonight.
With Belgium having already secured their place in the last 16, it remains an open race to see who from Russia (three points), Finland (three points), and Denmark (zero points) can advance to the knockout stages. Having defeated Finland 1-0 last time out, Stanislav Cherchesov’s side know victory tonight against Denmark will guarantee their safe passage, while a draw will also be good enough if Finland fail to pull off an unlikely upset against Belgium.
Denmark’s campaign has been overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s shocking cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland. However, despite suffering back-to-back defeats, they still have hope of progressing. To do so, they must defeat Russia tonight and rely on Belgium defeating Finland. If that occurs, then progression will be decided by the head-to-head results between the teams. If that still cannot split the sides, their fates will then be determined by goal difference. Follow all the action live as Group B comes to a close:
Euro 2020: Russia vs Denmark
Now, it’s time to turn out attention to Group B in Copenhagen...
Russia are hoping to secure a place in the last-16 by avoiding defeat against Denmark - and they could even win the group if things go their way.
As for Denmark, they could still nick a place in the last-16 if they defeat Russia by a large enough margin and Belgium defeat tournament debutants Finland.
All on the line!
Russia XI: Safonov, Diveev, Kudryashov, Dzhikiya, Fernandes, Ozdoyev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyayev, Miranchuk, Dzyuba
Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Poulsen
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
The Netherlands are the first team to ever have a 100% record in the group stage of 3+ European Championships.
Euro 2000: WWW
Euro 2008: WWW
Euro 2020: WWW
de Boer’s side are flying to open their tournament. Could they go all the way?
Full time: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
Goran Pandev and North Macedonia gave it a good go, but in the end they lacked the quality to threaten the Netherlands.
Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum did the damage, with the former-Liverpool man scoring twice in the second half.
His goal tally for the Oranje is now better than Marco van Basten - not bad at all!
The Dutch finish the group as winners, while North Macedonia are bottom.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
90+3 mins: Berghuis whips a cross in that is easily cleared and North Macedonia counter, but they really lack quality in the final third.
The game has been reduced to walking pace now.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
90+1 mins: Promes is in behind for the Dutch and the winger delays his cross before floating a tantalising ball into the area, and no striker can latch onto the end of it.
Blind lumps a long ball forward and Promes tries to bring it down but he can’t.
A sensational clearance from Dimitriev allows Elmas to get in behind and win a corner, and Alioski wins a free kick after a short corner.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
89 mins: Churlinov is advancing forward but it is easily dealt with by Blind.
The Dutch now counter and force a fine save out of Dimitriev after good work from Gakpo.
De Ligt has a pop from distance and it is tipped behind for a corner, and the cross is punched clear.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
86 mins: Berghuis aims to break away on a counter and he is clattered into by Kostadinov, who is shown a yellow card.
Weghorst keeps the ball in play and allows the Netherlands to continue their offensive dominance. Lots of quick passing and interplay makes this Dutch outfit fun to watch - but that one was wasteful and North Macedonia can break.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
83 mins: Frenkie de Jong is substituted, with Cody Gakpo replacing him.
de Jong had a brilliant game today - the Barcelona midfielder appears to just glide around the pitch.
North Macedonia win a corner, and the ball flies into the middle begging to be headed home but they can’t flick it in.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
76 mins: Good chance for the Netherlands, with Weghorst finding Promes.
The tricky winger drives into the box and his teasing cross deflects back out to Berghuis, whose shot is blocked.
The group winners are looking to end with a bang.
Euro 2020: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
74 mins: Bardi picks out the run of Churlinov and he scores - but he is offside.
Another offside goal for North Macedonia!
Timber has a crack down the other end but his strike is right at Dimitrievski.
