Follow all the action as Russia take on Denmark in Euro 2020’s Group B tonight.

With Belgium having already secured their place in the last 16, it remains an open race to see who from Russia (three points), Finland (three points), and Denmark (zero points) can advance to the knockout stages. Having defeated Finland 1-0 last time out, Stanislav Cherchesov’s side know victory tonight against Denmark will guarantee their safe passage, while a draw will also be good enough if Finland fail to pull off an unlikely upset against Belgium.

Denmark’s campaign has been overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s shocking cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland. However, despite suffering back-to-back defeats, they still have hope of progressing. To do so, they must defeat Russia tonight and rely on Belgium defeating Finland. If that occurs, then progression will be decided by the head-to-head results between the teams. If that still cannot split the sides, their fates will then be determined by goal difference. Follow all the action live as Group B comes to a close: