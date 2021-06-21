Denmark are hoping to secure their first victory of Euro 2020 when they welcome Russia to Copenhagen in Group B tonight.

The Danes’ campaign has been entirely overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s shocking cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland. The country’s talisman is now recovering at home after being discharged at hospital, with Denmark’s return to the pitch against Belgium marked by tributes to the midfielder.

Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in a highly charged start before Belgium’s quality eventually told in a 2-1 victory for Roberto Martinez’s side, which guaranteed their place in the last 16.

Russia can ensure themselves of a place in the knockout stages, too, if they are victorious tonight after Aleksei Miranchuk inspired Stanislav Cherchesov’s side to a 1-0 victory against Finland.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm BST at Parken in Copenhagen on Monday 21 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Mario Fernandes was taken off on a stretcher during Russia’s victory against Finland which is likely to force a change on the right side of defence.

Denmark did not suffer any new injury concerns against Belgium, but Jonas Wind and Mathias Jensen are both pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Karavaev, Ozdoev, Zobnin, Golovin, Kuzyaev; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen

Odds

Russia - 17/4

Draw - 11/4

Denmark - 4/6

Prediction

Denmark have endured an understandably difficult tournament but in front of a home crowd they should have the quality to take all three points. Russia 0-2 Denmark.