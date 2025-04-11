Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s Football Acca Tips

Brighton win to nil vs Leicester - 11/10 William Hill

BTTS and draw in Forest vs Everton - 19/5 BetVictor

Marcus Rashford to score first vs Southampton - 5/1 BetMGM

Bristol City to beat QPR - 13/10 William Hill

The fourfold pays over 127/1 with Bet365

After another action-packed week of European action, it’s back to the bread and butter of domestic football as the season heads into the home straight.

Across the entire Premier League and EFL we have had just one promotion and one relegation so far, with Southampton breaking the record for the earliest relegation in Premier League history, while Birmingham City have been promoted back to the Championship with six games still to play.

There are three 3pm kick offs in the top division on Saturday as well as the full EFL programme and we’ve compiled a four-fold from those games with bet365 offering the best price among betting sites of 127/1.

Brighton vs Leicester Prediction

After eight straight defeats and having lost 14 of their last 15 league matches, their seems little prospect of Leicester causing an upset when they go to Brighton.

It’s just a matter of time until the Foxes’ return to the Championship is confirmed as they sit 15 points from safety with just seven games to play.

The appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy hasn’t quite gone according to plan as he has overseen just three wins and one draw from his 20 games in charge and one of those victories came in the FA Cup.

Monday’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle saw them set an unwanted home record of eight successive defeats without scoring and you have to go back to January for the last time they scored in a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss were on the scoresheet back then and Foxes fans have had nothing to celebrate in over 10 weeks.

Football betting sites have the home side as the standout favourites to win at 31/100 and they would love to get back to winning ways after losing their last two matches, which brought an end to a five-game unbeaten streak, which included four straight wins.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Brighton win to nil vs Leicester - 11/10 William Hill

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Prediction

Fresh from holding Arsenal to a draw at Goodison Park, Everton will fancy their chances against a Nottingham Forest side who were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa last time out.

Since David Moyes returned to the Toffees, they have been incredibly hard to beat. They have lost just two of the 12 Premier League games he has been in charge of—those defeats coming against Aston Villa in his first match and, more recently, against Liverpool at Anfield.

Forest, who are well placed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since playing in the European Cup in the 1980s, have won seven of their last nine Premier League home games, drawing the other two against Arsenal and Liverpool.

But Everton are a stubborn opponent, one who will make life very difficult for a Forest side potentially missing Chris Wood Anthony Elanga.

Six of Everton’s last eight league games have finished all square with the Toffess drawing 14 matches in total this season. We’re backing this one to be draw number 15.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Draw & BTTS - 19/5 BetVictor

Southampton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Now Southampton have had their relegation confirmed and sacked their manager Ivan Juric, could we be about to see some sort of resurgence with the pressure off?

Aston Villa will also have one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, when they need to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Paris St-Germain, so this could be a good time for Southampton to play them.

The Saints have managed just two league wins all season and they are in very real danger of setting a new record for the lowest-ever points tally if they can’t pick up more than the 11 Derby County secured during the 2007/08 season.

They currently have 10 points, and Simon Rusk will be in caretaker charge until the end of the season, but it seems a stretch to expect that change in the dugout to alter the team’s fortunes too much.

Even with one eye on the PSG game, Villa should have too much for the Saints with Premier League betting sites pricing up the visitors at 10/17 for the win.

Unai Emery is likely to chop and change his side, but if Marcus Rashford starts, he’s an interesting price to open the scoring for the Villans with his fourth goal since joining on loan from Manchester United in January.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Marcus Rashford to score first against Southampton - 5/1 BetMGM

QPR vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season and a run of just one defeat in their last 10 has propelled them up to fourth in the table and in with a real chance of being involved in the play-offs.

They sit a massive 20 points behind third-placed Sheffield United and just three points above seventh-placed Middlesbrough, so they know they need to keep on winning to stay up there.

On Saturday, they face a QPR side with very little to play for. They sit 15th in the league, seven points and seven places above the relegation zone, but they have lost five of their last eight.

They finally ended a seven-game winless run on Wednesday when they won 3-1 at Oxford United but City will provide much tougher opposition.

Despite the league positions and the form of the two sides, City are 13/10 on some betting apps, which seems pretty generous.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Bristol City to beat QPR - 13/10 William Hill

