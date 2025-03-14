Saturday’s Premier League predictions

Over 2.5 goals in City v Brighton - 8/15 William Hill

Everton to beat West Ham to nil - 5/2 Bet365

Nottingham Forest to beat Ipswich by two goals - 9/2 Bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Southampton v Wolves - 1/1 Betfred

The fourfold pays over 50/1 with Bet365

After a busy week of European action, the Premier League returns this weekend, alongside the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

With Liverpool and Newcastle not in league action it gives the teams around them the chance to capitalise, and Man City, Brighton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth will all want to make their push for European football next season.

City and Brighton go head-to-head at the Etihad on Saturday with just one point separating the two sides as they both chase those Champions League spots.

Nottingham Forest are sitting firm in the qualification places in third place and they face strugglers Ipswich Town, who need the points for very different reasons.

They are currently six points from safety with 10 games left to play and their job couldn’t be much harder this weekend.

Another side desperate for points are Southampton who prop up the table with just nine points from their 28 league games and although relegation is almost a near certainty they are playing for pride and trying to avoid the unwanted record of the lowest-ever points tally which is currently the 11 secured by Derby during the 2007/08 season.

Saints are at home to Wolves on Saturday who also need the points to keep the gap between them and the bottom three so there is a lot to play for at St Mary’s

In the other 3pm kick-off on Saturday, David Moyes faces his former club as West Ham travel to Everton and after three draws in a row he would love to take all three points against the Hammers.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from those games that returns at 50/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Man City v Brighton Betting Tips

There is so much on the line when City welcome Brighton to the Etihad with so many sides breathing down City’s neck as they occupy that elusive fifth spot in the Premier League.

It’s not a position anyone would have predicted at the start of the season but whatever happens between now and May they have to ensure Champions League football next season.

Just one point separates the two sides, and they go into the game in very different form, with Brighton having won their last four league games in a row, while City have won two and lost two of their last four.

City have never lost a home league match against Brighton, winning 12 and drawing the other two and they have won the last 10 in a row - but so many of those previous records have been broken this season as City have struggled with both confidence and form.

They have lost nine Premier League games this season, the joint-most league defeats that Pep Guardiola has suffered in a campaign in his managerial career (also 9 in 2019-20).

The last reigning champions to lose 10+ league games in a season were Chelsea in 2017-18 and that is a record City don’t want to break.

Both teams have scored in six of the last eight meetings between the sides and betting apps are offering 1/2 on that happening again but we have also seen over 2.5 goals in seven of the last eight fixtures.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals - 8/15 William Hill

Everton v West Ham Prediction

David Moyes is up against his former side on Saturday when West Ham travel to Goodison Park for the final time, and although he has nothing to prove he would love to remind them what they are missing.

The Hammers board decided against extending his stay at the end of the season and replaced him with Julen Lopetegui who won just seven games in charge before he was sacked in January and replaced by Graham Potter.

The former Chelsea boss has won just three of his nine games in charge and drawn one, while Moyes has won four and drawn four of his 10 back in charge of Everton.

The two sides go into the game level on points and a win for either side would see them leapfrog both Manchester United and Tottenham who are not in action until Sunday.

West Ham might have won four of their last six league matches at Goodison, but Everton are unbeaten at home in their last four and eight league matches in total, which is their longest run since December 2016 to February 2017 under Ronald Koeman.

The Hammers’ biggest problem is in front of goal. They have failed to score in 37.5% of their league games under Potter compared to 20% under Lopetegui and they also average just 9.3 shots per game under Potter, compared to 14.6 under Lopetegui.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Everton to win to nil - 5/2 Bet365

Ipswich v Nottingham Forest Betting

It’s fast becoming do-or-die for Ipswich Town if they are to stay in the Premier League. They are six points from safety with 10 games left to play and they know they need to be taking points from every game between now and the end of the season to avoid returning to the Championship.

This one isn’t going to be easy though against a side who have surprised everyone this season with their level of performance week in week out to keep them in the top three.

Town haven’t won any of their last 14 Premier League games against sides in the top three since a 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in January 1995, drawing just two and losing 12. Those 12 defeats have come by an aggregate score of 40-3.

Conceding goals this season has been a problem keeping just two clean sheets so far in the league and conceding 58 goals, while Forest have kept the joint-highest number with 12 and conceded 33.

Kieran McKenna’s side are the only side in England’s top four tiers without a league win so far in 2025, drawing two and losing seven so far and despite Forest having lost their last three away games we still think they will come out on top.

Betting sites have Forest as the favourites at 11/10, while you can get 21/10 on Ipswich and 13/5 on a draw.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Nottingham Forest to win by two goals - 9/2 Bet365

Southampton v Wolves Prediction

Wolves will see Saturday’s trip to Southampton as a great opportunity to put more daylight between them and the bottom three, especially with their nearest relegation rivals facing Forest.

They are currently six points and one place above the relegation zone and would love a bit more security.

For Southampton, they have lost 10 of their last 11 games and nothing has changed since they took the decision to sack Russell Martin in December and replace him with Ivan Juric.

Both managers oversaw just one Premier League win, which is why they will be playing back in the EFL next season.

Wolves have won their last six Premier League games against Southampton, which is their longest winning run against any opponent in the competition.

Contrast this with the fact that Southampton have lost their last eight home league games by an aggregate score of 29-5 surely there can only be one winner?

Only three sides have ever lost 9+ in a row at home in a single season in the top-flight, Birmingham in 1985-86 (10), Wolves in 2011-12 (9), and Watford in 2021-22 (11) - so could the Saints break another unwanted record on Saturday?

Wolves are still without their top striker Matheus Cunha following his red card in the FA Cup penalty shootout defeat at Bournemouth.

Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Everton, so maybe it’s time for him to repay the £16m transfer fee.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Under 2.5 goals - 1/1 Betfred

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Betting apps offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.