Saturday’s Football Acca Tips: Wolves and Bees Lead 75/1 Fourfold

Saturday’s Premier League predictions

Fulham vs Everton to end in a draw - 13/5 Betway

BTTS and Brentford to beat Ipswich - 15/8 BetVictor

City to score over 3.5 goals vs Southampton - 15/8 William Hill

Wolves to beat Brighton - 7/4 Unibet

The fourfold pays over 75/1 with Betfred

There are just three more Premier League weekends to come and the race for Europe remains wide open with six clubs battling for the remaining four Champions League spots.

The title and the three relegation places have all been decided but several sides are still battling it out to make it into one of the three European competitions next season.

There are five games on Saturday and five on Sunday, largely because Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea are involved in Europa League and Conference League semi-final action on Thursday.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from Saturday’s matches that returns at 75/1 with Betfred and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

After winning just one of their last 10 matches, things don’t get much easier for Everton this weekend when they travel to Fulham.

David Moyes’ side have only lost three of those 10, but he would like to end the season on a high on his return.

Just three places separate the sides in the league table, but Fulham have 12 more points on the board and are unbeaten against the Toffees in their last seven meetings.

Four of those matches have ended all square, including earlier this season when Beto’s goal in added time cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener to earn them a 1-1 draw.

Everton have drawn more games than anyone this season, with 15 and seven of those have come since Moyes took over in January.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Draw in Fulham vs Everton - 13/5 Betway

Ipswich vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford are bidding for four straight wins for the first time this season against already-relegated Ipswich Town.

The Bees are odds-on with most betting sites to add Ipswich to their recent list of victims which includes Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the last three games, a run which followed draws against Chelsea and Arsenal.

They scored 10 in those three wins but conceded five, including three against United last time out.

The Tractor Boys have scored in 16 of their 35 Premier League games, including in the reverse fixture against the Bees when Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo both scored twice in a 4-3 win for Thomas Franks’ side.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Brentford to beat Ipswich & BTTS - 15/8 BetVictor

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City can go level on points with second-placed Arsenal if they can overcome the Premier League’s bottom side, Southampton.

In reality, that should be a given; after all, the Saints have lost 28 of their 35 games so far this season.

They have lost 10 of their last 12 games and are no doubt just desperate for the season to end so they can regroup ahead of life back in the Championship.

City, on the other hand, just want to finish as high as they can after what has also been a disappointing season by their very different standards.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored four goals in three of their last four meetings, and with Erling Haaland back fit and the weak opposition, that feels like a trend worth backing.

The Saints have conceded 82 goals so far this season, while City have scored 67, and they know the Gunners have a far superior goal difference, so should see this fixture as the ideal opportunity to eat into that advantage.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: City to score over 3.5 goals - 15/8 William Hill

Wolves vs Brighton Prediction

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has made Premier League management look easy, guiding his side up to 13th in the table and 19 points clear of the relegation zone.

He has overseen 12 wins and three draws from his 22 games in charge, including a recent run of six straight defeats, which was only ended by Man City’s 1-0 win last week.

His side were second bottom when he took over in December, yet despite their impressive turnaround, most betting apps still make them home underdogs against Brighton.

The Seagulls have won just one of their last eight, beating struggling West Ham 3-2 a fortnight ago, and the value may lie with Pereira’s side.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Wolves to beat Brighton - 7/4 Unibet

