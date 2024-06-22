Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland must beat Hungary to claim a historic place in the last-16 of Euro 2024 as Steve Clarke’s side look to reach the knockout stages of a major international tournament for the first time.

After a dismal opening defeat to hosts Germany, Scotland kept their hopes alive with a battling 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Cologne to give the Tartan Army hope heading into the final round of Group A.

A victory would put Scotland on four points, which is highly likely to be enough to finish as one of the four best third-place teams at the end of the Euro 2024 group stages.

Anything else will not be good enough, given Scotland’s poor goal difference following the 5-1 defeat to Germany on the opening night, while Hungary know a win could still be enough for them to progress despite coming into the final round on zero points.

Germany are already through thanks to their wins over Scotland and Hungary, while Switzerland reached four points following their opening win over Hungary and draw against Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A decider.

When is Scotland vs Hungary?

The match will be played at 8pm BST on Sunday 23 June at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

What TV channel is it on?

Scotland vs Hungary will be shown on BBC One, BBC Scotland and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage kicking off at 7pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the Scotland team news?

Kieran Tierney is out of Euro 2024 after he was stretchered off against Switzerland with a hamstring injury, with the left-back already returning to club Arsenal for further assessment. Tierney is likely to be replaced on the left side of Scotland’s back three by Scott McKenna, unless Steve Clarke decides to change the shape and switch to four at the back.

Ryan Porteous remains suspended but Clarke found a better balance in the team against Switzerland with Billy Gilmour brought into midfield, allowing Scott McTominay and John McGinn to push further forward. Scotland need to win, so Clarke may be tempted to name a more attacking side, but the forced alteration of McKenna for Tierney could be the only change.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga

Odds

Scotland - 17/10

Draw - 3/1

Hungary - 31/20

Prediction

Scotland need to play a perfect game against Hungary and can’t afford some of the moments of inaccuracy that almost cost them against Switzerland. But Scotland managed to turn a corner following their disastrous opening night, and have the belief that they can get the job done. Scotland 1-0 Hungary

