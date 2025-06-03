Spain Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Draw - 19/4 Bet Victor

Esther Gonzalez to score at any time - 6/4 Betfred

England face Spain tonight in a winner-take-all encounter as both sides battle to finish top of Group A3 and qualify for the finals of the Uefa Women’s Nations League (6pm, ITV1)

Spain currently occupy top spot with 12 points from their opening five matches, while England are second with 10 points but will be full of confidence following Friday’s 6-0 win over Portugal.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a first-half hat-trick at Wembley to set England on their way, while Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly were also on target as England found their form just weeks before the European Championships get underway.

Results before last week’s game had been patchy, losing 3-2 to Belgium last month and only managing a 1-1 draw in the away fixture in Portugal in February, but with a trophy to defend, Sarina Wiegman's side are starting to show the form that saw them crowned European champions in 2022.

The home match against tonight’s opponents ended in a 1-0 win for Wiegman’s side when Jess Park scored the only goal of the game in the first meeting between the two sides since Spain beat England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

A repeat of that result would see the Lionesses advance to the knockout stage of the Nations League, while Spain only need a point to secure their spot in October’s semi-finals with only the group winners from League A advancing.

Spain Women vs England Women betting preview: Close encounter in Barcelona

Spain and England are the top two in the market on football betting sites for this summer’s European Championships, which get underway on 2 July in Switzerland.

You can get 5/2 on Spain and 17/4 on England, and tonight’s game give us a bit more of an insight of where the two sides are right now in their preparations.

Spain are the standout favourites to win this latest encounter and top the group at 11/20, while England are 11/2 and you can get 19/4 on a draw – which might not be a bad shout.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The two sides have met 13 times so far, with England leading the head-to-head by seven wins to three while the other three meetings have ended all square. The Lionesses have also never lost to Spain in Spain, winning on their last trip in 2016 and drawing on their previous two visits.

England might have won their last match 6-0 against Portugal, while Spain were beating Belgium 5-1 on the road, but we expect this one to be a closer encounter. Only one meeting has been won by more than one goal and that was in 2017 when England secured a 2-0 win in the European Championships.

Spain Women vs England Women prediction 1: Draw - 19/4 Bet Victor

Spain Women vs England Women best bets: Gonzalez to keep up her scoring run

Spain have scored 16 goals in their last three games since that 1-0 defeat to England back in February and Esther Gonzalez has scored four of those goals.

The striker, who now plays for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League, left Real Madrid in 2023 as their all-time top scorer with 39 goals in 77 games and she has continued that form.

She scored the opening two goals on Friday as her side took a 5-0 lead in Belgium before Tine De Caigny pulled one back for the hosts with two minutes to go.

Betting sites are offering 23/5 on her scoring first, or you can get 6/4 on her to score at any time.

Spain Women vs England Women prediction 2: Esther Gonzalez to score at any time - 6/4 Betfred

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.