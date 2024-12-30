Bookmakers have trimmed the odds on Mark Robins being named Stoke City manager as the Potters go in search of yet another new manager.

City are looking for a new boss after sacking Narcis Pelach who only joined the club on a three-year contract in September.

The Spaniard, who replaced Steven Schumacher, oversaw just three wins from his 19 games in charge, the last of which came on Boxing Day, a 2-0 defeat by Leeds United.

His departure means that Stoke are now searching for their fourth manager in just over 12 months.

Manager Odds Bookmaker Mark Robins 11/10 BetVictor Steve Cooper 3/1 Parimatch Mat Sadler 10/1 talkSPORT Bet Matt Bloomfield 10/1 Parimatch Tony Mowbray 10/1 BetVictor

Robins ready to return

Former Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been linked with various managerial jobs since he was harshly sacked by the Sky Blues in November, after almost eight years in charge.

After a couple of months to recharge his batteries, this could be the perfect match for the former Manchester United striker.

He took unfancied Coventry to the 2023 Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Luton Town, and the FA Cup semi-final when it took a penalty shoot-out for Man United to finally see off their challenge.

Since being relegated from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke have finished between 14th and 17th in the Championship in each of the subsequent six seasons, so could Robins be the man to take them back up the table? Well, betting sites make the 55-year-old no bigger than 11/10 for the role.

Cooper among the front runners

Steve Cooper is another name at the top of the market, with football betting sites offering 3/1 on the former Nottingham Forest boss taking over at the Bet365 stadium.

After recent spells at midlands clubs Forest and Leicester, why not move just 50-odd miles down the road to the Bet365 Stadium.

Cooper already has previous form of winning promotion to the Premier League, when he guided Forest back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

Fit-again Mowbray in the frame

It’s probably not a surprise to see the managers of two teams flying high in their respective leagues also making the list.

Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe Wanderers are currently third in the League One table – and were top until a first defeat since August came at the hands of Charlton over the weekend – just two points behind big spending leaders Birmingham City, while Mat Sadler’s Walsall sit top of League Two.

Both would require compensation, which could have a bearing on things but Tony Mowbray who betting apps also have at 10/1 would be free to start immediately.

He stepped down from his last role at Birmingham City, in February, when he was diagnosed with cancer but after being given the all-clear he has said he is ready to return to management in the new year.

