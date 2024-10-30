Tottenham v Man City betting tips

After a busy spell of Premier League and European competition, attentions turn to the EFL Cup this week and for Tottenham, that means the visit of Manchester City (8:15pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

While this competition might not be top of the priority list, it is one City boss Pep Guardiola does take seriously, after all it was the first trophy he won at the start of his reign at the Etihad Stadium.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 in the 2018 final before they also won the first of his Premier League titles. City went on to dominate this competition, winning four in a row between 2018 and 2021, but that was their last triumph.

Despite their recent lack of EFL Cup success, betting sites have installed City as the favourites to lift the trophy in March at odds of 5/2, with Arsenal, who last won the trophy in 1993, second at 5/1.

After Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou’s reminder that he always wins a trophy in his second season he will no doubt be taking this one seriously, and odds of 12/1 are available for Tottenham to end their drought without a trophy stretching back to 2008.

Both sides enter the game after differing results at the weekend. Spurs come into the contest off a narrow loss to Crystal Palace, while City edged out Southampton on home soil.

You can find odds with football betting sites for Spurs to win at 6/4 on Wednesday with City at 17/10. It looks a close game to call, but you can never overlook City in a knockout competition.

Tottenham vs Man City prediction: Expect goals and City to edge it

For Spurs to advance to the next round they will have to be much-improved from Sunday’s performance at Selhurst Park when Palace won their first Premier League match of the season courtesy of a solitary goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

That was Tottenham’s second league defeat in their last three matches but in cup competitions, they have won four out of four to set up Wednesday’s meeting with City, while they’re also second in the Europa League table behind Lazio on goal difference.

To reach this stage of the competition Spurs beat Coventry 2-1 in the third round at the Ricoh Arena, but had to come from a goal down and were moments away from exiting the competition.

Djed Spence equalised with just two minutes to go before Brennan Johnson scored the winner in injury time.

City are looking for their sixth win in a row in all competitions and their 1-0 win over Southampton last time out saw them go back to the top of the Premier League table.

They beat Watford 2-1 at home in the third round of this competition but despite going 2-0 up inside the first 38 minutes Tom Ince pulled a goal back with four minutes to go and made it a very nervy finish for the home side.

The last time the two sides met in this competition was the 2021 final at Wembley. Ryan Mason was in charge of Spurs on that day, just days after the sacking of Jose Mourinho but there no fairytale start to life as an interim manager as Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the game on 82 minutes to secure City’s fourth title in a row.

With both sides likely to make changes and give fringe players a chance, we could see a disjointed display. But, Spurs’ style of play is always eye-catching one way or another.

We feel that both teams to score is a good option, and pairing it with a City win adds value on betting apps, especially since Guardiola’s men have won three of their last five against Spurs.

Tottenham v Man City tips: McAtee to make an impact

It’s hard to look at player predictions with several changes expected for both teams, from the starting lineups at the weekend, but one player who impressed in the last round for City was James McAtee.

The midfielder is one of the players that are likely to come into the side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Guardiola rotates his options, while there are also a number of injury absentees.

McAtee, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, made his first start for City in the Community Shield, with several City players still returning to pre-season training after the European Championships, and has since made four appearances.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 over Slovan Bratislava and recently scored three goals in two games for the England U21s, so he will go into this one full of confidence.

McAtee will have license in the final third and we like his odds to threaten in the final third. He may not get on the scoresheet, but we’re backing him to produce two shots or more at 12/5 on Betfred.

