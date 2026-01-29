Transfer news live: Liverpool plot Upamecano swoop, Tottenham eye Crystal Palace forward, Arsenal want ‘unhappy’ Alvarez
The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.
Chelsea appeared to be accelerating plans to sign Jeremy Jacquet, but a January move for the Rennes centre-back has stalled, leaving Liverpool and Bayern Munich to reportedly join the Blues in negotiations over a summer deal.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.
Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season. A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.
Atletico consider move for ex-Bayern star
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Leon Goretzka, reports Sky Sports Germany.
The 30-year-old is out of contract after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.
Goretzka could sign a short-term deal with Diego Simeone’s side, who dropped into the Champions League play-offs last night after failing to finish inside the top eight.
Ousmane Dembele linked with Saudi Pro League move
PSG star Ousmane Dembele is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Sky Sports.
The France international could consider a move away after the 2026 World Cup.
The 28-year-old has a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2028, meaning a substantial fee would be due to the Ligue 1 giants if the Ballon d’Or holder is to leave.
Spurs eye Palace forward to replace Kolo Muani?
Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports the Mail.
That follows Juventus interest in their 27-year-old loanee Randal Kolo Muani.
That could be cut short, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward moving back to Turin.
Leaving Spurs and Thomas Frank to acquire a replacement in the Eagles striker.
Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.
The former England winger has been out of favour for two seasons at Stamford Bridge, leading to a loan move to rivals Arsenal last term.
But without a move last summer, Sterling has not played a minute of first-team football since.
A statement from Chelsea read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.”
Fulham have agreed to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City for an initial £27m.
As part of the deal, City will also get a 20 percent sell-on clause and matching rights in case they want to bring the Norway international back to the Etihad Stadium.
Bobb is set to join Fulham as a replacement for fellow winger Adama Traore, who has signed for West Ham, and means they have more cover in case Harry Wilson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaves Craven Cottage.
Patrick Dorgu is set for up to 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem after Manchester United were dealt the worst case scenario for the player’s injury.
Dorgu went down with a thigh problem late into Sunday’s win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, a game in which the Dane starred and scored a spectacular half-volley to give his side the lead after the restart.
Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay put at Liverpool this month after preliminary talks with Tottenham were held over a move.
Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back last week, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who had said he would like more first-team football after losing his place in the side to Milos Kerkez.
Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson but concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.
Beto's move collapses
Everton striker Beto’s move to Fenerbache has collapsed.
The Portuguese had been earmarked as a replacement for Youssef En-Nesyri, who is in talks with Juventus, and his agent was spotted in Istanbul this week.
Everton demanded a fee of €20m (£17.3m) which has led Fenerbahce to move onto other targets.
England captain Harry Kane is reportedly in discussions with Bayern Munich regarding a new contract, following a stellar debut season in Germany.
The prolific striker, whose current deal runs until summer 2027, is understood to be negotiating an extension that could see him remain at the Bundesliga champions until 2028 or 2029.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the talks on Monday, stating: "We are talking to Harry."
Napoli renew interest in Jadon Sancho
Napoli have renewed their interest in Jadon Sancho and are weighing up a summer move.
Corriere dello Sport add that the United loanee is one name on a five-strong shortlist.
Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, OGC Nice's Jeremie Boga, Atalanta's Daniel Maldini and Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente are the other names listed.
