Transfer news live: Liverpool launch emergency move, Chelsea dealt Jacquet blow, Alvarez to Arsenal
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
We are into the penultimate day of the January transfer window with Premier League clubs up against it in the scramble for late additions to make a decisive impact at the business end of the season.
Liverpool have seemingly kicked into life entering the 11th hour as they seek emergency defensive cover to solve their injury crisis. The Reds have reportedly opened talks over a move for Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, and are ready to rival Chelsea for Rennes starlet Jeremy Jacquet.
The Blues, meanwhile, have freed up space on their wage bill after the termination of Raheem Sterling’s reported £325,000-per-week contract, with Tottenham among the clubs interested in the free agent. Spurs are also understood to be keen on rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is reportedly unhappy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move - while on the other side of the Spanish capital, Real Madrid are targeting Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Sunderland sign Ellborg
Sunderland have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Melker Ellborg on a contract until the summer of 2030.
The 22-year-old arrives on Wearside from Malmo on the back of an impressive 2025 with the Swedish side, where he kept five clean sheets in seven league games and has been involved in their Champions League and Europa League campaigns.
Sunderland confirmed that the goalkeeper, who started his career with IFK Berga, will not be eligible for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Monday night.
Forest sign forgotten Man City goalkeeper
Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after agreeing a deal with Manchester City.
The German moves to the City Ground on a free transfer, though the transfer could net City £500,000 if clauses are triggered.
Ortega is set to be Forest’s back-up goalkeeper to Matz Sels after John Victor was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Inter want Curtis Jones as Liverpool linked with emergency right back
Inter Milan want Liverpool FC midfielder Curtis Jones.
The Serie A leaders could propose a loan with an option for a permanent move to the Premier League champions.
However, Liverpool are reluctant to let anyone leave this transfer window, with their squad already stretched.
But Inter’s Denzel Dumfries could be of interest to Liverpool as they look for a right-back after losing Conor Bradley for the rest of the season and Jeremie Frimpong for several weeks.
Wolves accept Palace bid for Strand Larsen
Crystal Palace have had their latest offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen accepted by Wolves, The Independent understands.
The offer is £43m guaranteed plus £5m in add-ons, with it understood that the Norwegian’s medical has been booked in.
It coincides with the imminent exit of Jean-Philippe Mateta, with AC Milan agreeing a £30m deal with the Eagles for the Frenchman.
Dominik Szoboszlai has said he would love to commit his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new contract.
The midfielder has revealed he is in talks with the club although he said there has been no progress and he believes the issue is out of his hands.
Szoboszlai’s current contract expires in 2028 but Liverpool have already started to discuss an extension with the 25 year old, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £60m.
And the Hungary captain is keen to sign. “I would love to,” he said. “I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds. Let’s see what happens, hopefully everyone will be happy at the end.”
However, Liverpool are no nearer to agreeing a deal with Szoboszlai adding: “It’s not in my hands. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let’s see.”
Chelsea still pushing for Jacquet
Chelsea’s bid to sign Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet is still on, with the centre-back keen on a move to Stamford Bridge despite interest from Liverpool too.
However, Sky Sports report that the Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuits of signing him this month, with Rennes having no interest in selling the defender before the winter deadline.
As such, clubs are exploring a move for him in the summer.
Seven Champions League-level clubs want Sterling
Raheem Sterling’s representatives are in talks with seven Champions League-level clubs who want to sign him, reports Sky Sports.
Sterling, 31, wants to start playing football again as soon as possible and still feels he has a lot to give the game, though he has not played since appearing for Arsenal last season.
Tottenham are among the teams reportedly keen on the player.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with Dalot
Man United star Diogo Dalot has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
It’s not the most concrete of reports, with Fichajes detailing the loss to Benfica has pushed Los Blancos to make a move for the Portuguese full-back.
They add that Bayern Munich are also keen, and could spark a bidding war, with United holding a lot of negotiating power, with two years remaining on his deal and the potential for a one-year option.
Mateta growing frustrated as he waits for Palace green light
Jean-Philippe Mateta is awaiting permission from Crystal Palace to fly to Italy for a medical with AC Milan, with Oliver Glasner’s side trying to find a replacement for the Frenchman.
Mateta is growing frustrated by the delays, as shown by his social media activity.
Nottingham Forest had previously been the favourites to sign the striker and were thought to be offering a sizeable pay rise.
Tottenham rival Inter Milan for Diaby
Tottenham are set to rival Inter Milan for former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, The Independent understands.
Diaby left Villa Park for Saudi side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024, with the Villans bringing in a transfer fee of £50m for the Frenchman.
However, the winger is now open to returning to a Champions League club and is assessing his options.
Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing Diaby in this window.
