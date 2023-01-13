Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673600808

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as Wout Weghorst to seal Man Utd move

Chelsea are also interested in Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk holding firm

Michael Jones
Friday 13 January 2023 09:06
Comments
Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter accepts frustrated fans need to see more

Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. The offer is said to be close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.

There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.

Newcastle United have put an ‘offer on the table’ for Memphis Depay, according to Sport. Depay has struggled for game-time at Barcelona behind Robert Lewandowski this season and

In other news, Man Utd and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Recommended

1673600808

Wolves agree deal for Lemina

Wolves have reportedly agreed an £8.9m (€10m) deal to sign Mario Lemina from French side Nice.

The ex-Fulham and Southampton midfielder will travel to England and complete a medical later today before the signing is confirmed.

Michael Jones13 January 2023 09:06
1673600736

Wout Weghorst on brink of Man Utd move

Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.

He will fill an attacking hole that opened up when Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford.

Luke Baker13 January 2023 09:05
1673600094

Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as they move closer to deal

Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. Football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the offer is close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.

There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.

The Daily Express reports that Arsenal and Shakhtar have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mudryk, with talks now entering the ‘final stage’, while the Daily Mail also says that Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post.

Luke Baker13 January 2023 08:54
1673599921

Latest transfer news

Good morning and welcome back our transfer live blog, where we bring you all the latest rumours and confirmed deals from the January transfer window

Luke Baker13 January 2023 08:52
1673544671

Arsenal continue push for Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk although Shakhtar Donetsk are holding firm in their valuation of the player so far.

As our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney reported, “One reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets.

“Player’s choice is Arsenal, though, and he obviously wants to go as soon as possible.”

Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 17:31
1673543471

Atletico Madrid head race for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat

There are plenty of interesting transfer nuggets following the World Cup, not least around the future of Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder was outstanding in Morocco’s midfield, helping his nation reach the semi-finals where they lost to France. A tackle he made in that match went viral after chasing Kylian Mbappe to the byline where he proceeded to crunch through the PSG superstar forward and emerge with the ball.

According to Foot Mercato, Jurgen Klopp had met with Amrabat’s people to discuss a move to Liverpool, but Atletico Madrid are his preferred club.

Sofyan Amrabat in action against Kylian Mbappe

(AP)
Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 17:11
1673542511

Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by big clubs

Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

The 25-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club - who stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night - and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka could be allowed to leave during the January window, while Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters was frustrated by Southampton’s loss to Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

(PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 16:55
1673540574

Wout Weghorst is close to joining Manchester United

Latest on Wout Weghorst’s move - it’s getting closer. He would have to register with the Premier League by midday tomorrow in order to play in the Manchester derby.

Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 16:22
1673540042

Southampton extend contract of youngster Nico Lawrence and send on loan

Some other news while on Southampton: the club have extended the contract of promising youngster Nico Lawrence and sent the centre-half on loan to National League side Torquay United.

The club said in a statement: “After committing his future to Saints for another two years, Lawrence will depart on loan for the remainder of the season to gain his first experience of senior football with Vanarama National League outfit, Torquay United.

“The centre-back penned his contract extension less than a year after joining up with Dave Horseman’s B team in February 2022.

“Signed from Kent Southern Counties league side Glebe FC, Lawrence has gone from strength to strength and established himself as a mainstay in the heart of the B team defence.”

Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 16:14
1673538999

Southampton eyeing right-backs amid Livramento fitness struggles

Southampton want to sign a right-back, according to The Athletic.

Tino Livramento has suffered a fresh setback in his recuperation from a knee injury, while there are major clubs circling around Kyle Walker-Peters with the defender’s contract running down.

Luton’s James Bree is a “key target”, according to reporter Jacob Tanswell, while Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is also being considered.

Luton’s James Bree, right, is a target for Southampton

(PA)
Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2023 15:56

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in