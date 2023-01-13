✕ Close Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter accepts frustrated fans need to see more

Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. The offer is said to be close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.

There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.

Newcastle United have put an ‘offer on the table’ for Memphis Depay, according to Sport. Depay has struggled for game-time at Barcelona behind Robert Lewandowski this season and

In other news, Man Utd and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: