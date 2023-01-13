Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as Wout Weghorst to seal Man Utd move
Chelsea are also interested in Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk holding firm
Arsenal continue to push to seal the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk and have reportedly lodged a new bid with the Ukrainian club. The offer is said to be close to a €70m fee, as negotiations continue over the add-ons package.
There will be no issues on personal terms, with Mudryk keen on the move but negotiating the right price with Shakhtar will prove to be the real challenge for the Gunners. Chelsea are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old but are not thought to have made an official bid just year.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are closing in on finally sealing the deal for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst. The previous obstacles with Besiktas have been overcome and Weghorst was undergoing a medical at Old Trafford before finalising the loan deal from Burnley until June.
Newcastle United have put an ‘offer on the table’ for Memphis Depay, according to Sport. Depay has struggled for game-time at Barcelona behind Robert Lewandowski this season and
In other news, Man Utd and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters. The 25-year-old right-back has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be allowed to leave during the January window. Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury. Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Wolves agree deal for Lemina
Wolves have reportedly agreed an £8.9m (€10m) deal to sign Mario Lemina from French side Nice.
The ex-Fulham and Southampton midfielder will travel to England and complete a medical later today before the signing is confirmed.
Wout Weghorst on brink of Man Utd move
He will fill an attacking hole that opened up when Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford.
Arsenal submit new Mykhailo Mudryk bid as they move closer to deal
The Daily Express reports that Arsenal and Shakhtar have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mudryk, with talks now entering the ‘final stage’, while the Daily Mail also says that Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post.
Latest transfer news
Good morning and welcome back our transfer live blog, where we bring you all the latest rumours and confirmed deals from the January transfer window
Arsenal continue push for Mykhailo Mudryk
Arsenal continue to push for Mykhailo Mudryk although Shakhtar Donetsk are holding firm in their valuation of the player so far.
As our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney reported, “One reason it has been dragging is because Shakhtar have been in little mood to budge on fee due to how much they lost in potential sales after the Fifa ruling that foreign players could leave for free with the invasion. This one of their top assets.
“Player’s choice is Arsenal, though, and he obviously wants to go as soon as possible.”
Atletico Madrid head race for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat
There are plenty of interesting transfer nuggets following the World Cup, not least around the future of Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat.
The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder was outstanding in Morocco’s midfield, helping his nation reach the semi-finals where they lost to France. A tackle he made in that match went viral after chasing Kylian Mbappe to the byline where he proceeded to crunch through the PSG superstar forward and emerge with the ball.
According to Foot Mercato, Jurgen Klopp had met with Amrabat’s people to discuss a move to Liverpool, but Atletico Madrid are his preferred club.
Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed by big clubs
Manchester United and Chelsea are both considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.
The 25-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at the Premier League’s basement club - who stunned Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night - and, according to TalkSport, he is being talked about at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Wan-Bissaka could be allowed to leave during the January window, while Chelsea also need cover in the position after Reece James’ latest injury.
Wout Weghorst is close to joining Manchester United
Latest on Wout Weghorst’s move - it’s getting closer. He would have to register with the Premier League by midday tomorrow in order to play in the Manchester derby.
Southampton extend contract of youngster Nico Lawrence and send on loan
Some other news while on Southampton: the club have extended the contract of promising youngster Nico Lawrence and sent the centre-half on loan to National League side Torquay United.
The club said in a statement: “After committing his future to Saints for another two years, Lawrence will depart on loan for the remainder of the season to gain his first experience of senior football with Vanarama National League outfit, Torquay United.
“The centre-back penned his contract extension less than a year after joining up with Dave Horseman’s B team in February 2022.
“Signed from Kent Southern Counties league side Glebe FC, Lawrence has gone from strength to strength and established himself as a mainstay in the heart of the B team defence.”
Southampton eyeing right-backs amid Livramento fitness struggles
Southampton want to sign a right-back, according to The Athletic.
Tino Livramento has suffered a fresh setback in his recuperation from a knee injury, while there are major clubs circling around Kyle Walker-Peters with the defender’s contract running down.
Luton’s James Bree is a “key target”, according to reporter Jacob Tanswell, while Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is also being considered.
