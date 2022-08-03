✕ Close Newcastle's Eddie Howe says Benfica game 'difficult' after 3-2 pre-season loss

Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.

Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least £60m to sign James Maddison - double the Magpies’ original bid and still well above their second offer for the attacking midfielder. Brendan Rodgers has not yet been able to sign anyone for the Foxes this summer but it appears the Englishman is not one he’s willing to part with easily to raise funds for incoming deals.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer business might be done but they have announced a new contract for forward Diogo Jota, while Fulham have landed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal as they look to boost the numbers available to manager Marco Silva, who is unhappy at the lack of transfers this summer. Everton are hoping to conclude a deal to bring back Idrissa Gueye from PSG, meanwhile.

