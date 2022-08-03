Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to bid €80m for Man United target Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona chase Bernardo Silva
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals as the Premier League season prepares to get under way this week
Chelsea have been extremely busy already this week, announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while they are also still negotiating for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. In addition, the Blues are trying to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Should the Catalan outfit manage to finally offload the Dutchman, the latest reports suggest they will be ready to pounce for Bernardo Silva, with the Man City playmaker keen to join.
Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least £60m to sign James Maddison - double the Magpies’ original bid and still well above their second offer for the attacking midfielder. Brendan Rodgers has not yet been able to sign anyone for the Foxes this summer but it appears the Englishman is not one he’s willing to part with easily to raise funds for incoming deals.
Elsewhere, Liverpool’s transfer business might be done but they have announced a new contract for forward Diogo Jota, while Fulham have landed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal as they look to boost the numbers available to manager Marco Silva, who is unhappy at the lack of transfers this summer. Everton are hoping to conclude a deal to bring back Idrissa Gueye from PSG, meanwhile.
Chelsea prepared to offer €80m for Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong
Spanish reports have Chelsea’s interest in Frenkie de Jong cranked up a notch today, with Sport reporting that the Blues are willing to pay Barcelona’s asking price of €80m.
The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with Man United all summer, with many claiming a deal was agreed on the switch, but De Jong’s future still hinges on an agreement with his current club over unpaid wages.
There’s still no imminent way out of that tangle, but Sport say Chelsea have “entered hard onto the scene” for him and will pay the full amount Barca want.
In separate Camp Nou news, centre-back Samuel Umtiti and forward Martin Braithwaite have been told they will not get squad numbers for the new season, in an effort to reinforce the fact they are not wanted and need to find new clubs.
Former Lionesses manager Riise takes charge of Norway
A quick follow-up note on the Lionesses after their Euro 2022 triumph: Former England interim and Great Britain boss Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway’s new manager.
The 53-year-old - a World Cup, Euros and Olympic champion during her record 188-cap playing career with Norway - succeeds Martin Sjogren, who resigned last month after the team failed to get out of a Euro 2022 group in which they were thrashed 8-0 by hosts England.
Riise oversaw the Lionesses for three matches in 2021 before Sarina Wiegman took charge in September, and also managed GB at the Tokyo Olympics, where they reached the quarter-finals.
Dean Henderson hits out at ‘criminal’ broken promises at Manchester United
On-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes Manchester United’s treatment of him last season was “criminal”.
The 25-year-old, who has joined the newly-promoted side for their first top-flight campaign since 1999, claims 12 months ago he was told by the Old Trafford hierarchy he would be first-choice for last season.
However, when injury curtailed his Euro 2020 involvement with England and long Covid delayed his availability for the new campaign David De Gea retained his place as United’s number one.
As a result Henderson played just three times in three different competitions and that left him frustrated.
“To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career,” he told talkSPORT.
“The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was ‘You’re coming back here to be the number one’.
“I got Covid-19, came back, so I should have still been the number one but then nobody followed through with what they had told me.
“It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go.
“To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age, I was fuming.
“I told the hierarchy that I need to be playing football and to let me go, and I was almost gone before the manager (Erik ten Hag) came through the door. I have not spoken to him since.”
Meanwhile, a report has revealed fellow United players Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire received the most abuse on one social media platform in 2021/22. Research by the Alan Turing Institute revealed an alarming extent of online hate prevalent last season, with almost 70 percent of Premier League players subjected to abuse on Twitter in the first half of last season.
Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on three-year deal
German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract.
The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8million for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20million when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
Leno, who lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season, told FFCtv: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.
“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa to sign 18-year-old midfielder
Chelsea have agreed a deal for Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.
The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.
Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the under-23s. Gerard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.
He turns 19 in October and has made two Premier League starts. Full details on the move:
Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend
If the long and protracted Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has not already been messy enough, there is one way of making it a whole lot messier. “De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him,” Gary Neville tweeted last week. “A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”
Predictably, Neville’s tweet did not go down well among Barcelona’s support – with some even going as far as to pretend his infamous spell in charge of Valencia went even worse than it actually did – but you do not have to be a former Manchester United right-back to sympathise with the sentiment behind it. For a financially-challenged club like Barça to push a player out so that they can fund a summer of extravagant spending is one thing. To do so while refusing to pay him wages that he is owed is another entirely.
Mark Critchley delves into the financial matters of Frenkie de Jong’s potential transfer:
Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained
Disputes over unpaid and deferred wages are on the rise in world football
