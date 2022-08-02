Leicester’s James Maddison is a wanted man (Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Contracts for the 18-year-old Slonina have already been signed, according to reports, and it is only a matter of time until the wonderkid – who was a target for Real Madrid – is announced by Chelsea. He has signed a six-year deal and will stay in Chicago on loan this season. Cucurella meanwhile is widely reported as being on the verge of a move to Stamford Bridge, with personal terms verbally agreed, after Chelsea told Brighton they were willing to pay the £50m asking price which Manchester City baulked at.

Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football Insider. The England winger has been the subject of two rejected bids already while Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the idea of selling their creative fulcrum, but Maddison is reportedly keen to join the Magpies at St James’ Park, where he can expect a significant payrise.

Elsewhere Manchester United are still thought to be fighting Chelsea for Frenkie de Jong’s signature as both clubs look to pick the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona. United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona in deferred wages during the pandemic, according to Sport in Spain. However, Chelsea are also now in the running and are ready to make an offer if De Jong decides to leave the Nou Camp, Sport writes, with Barca then ready to buy Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement.

