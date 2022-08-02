Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea close on two signings as Leicester tell Newcastle price for James Maddison
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals as the Premier League season prepares to get under way this week
Chelsea are closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Contracts for the 18-year-old Slonina have already been signed, according to reports, and it is only a matter of time until the wonderkid – who was a target for Real Madrid – is announced by Chelsea. He has signed a six-year deal and will stay in Chicago on loan this season. Cucurella meanwhile is widely reported as being on the verge of a move to Stamford Bridge, with personal terms verbally agreed, after Chelsea told Brighton they were willing to pay the £50m asking price which Manchester City baulked at.
Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football Insider. The England winger has been the subject of two rejected bids already while Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the idea of selling their creative fulcrum, but Maddison is reportedly keen to join the Magpies at St James’ Park, where he can expect a significant payrise.
Elsewhere Manchester United are still thought to be fighting Chelsea for Frenkie de Jong’s signature as both clubs look to pick the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona. United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona in deferred wages during the pandemic, according to Sport in Spain. However, Chelsea are also now in the running and are ready to make an offer if De Jong decides to leave the Nou Camp, Sport writes, with Barca then ready to buy Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.
Youri Tielemans also attracting interest
James Maddison isn’t the only Leicester midfielder who could yet be leaving the King Power Stadium this summer. Youri Tielemans has again been linked with a host of clubs, but most prominently Arsenal, and reports suggest that Leicester are anticipating a formal declaration of interest by way of a bid for the Belgian from Mikel Arteta’s side.
That has not, as of yet, arrived, though, as Brendan Rodgers confirmed after Leicester’s 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.
“There is that possibility [Tielemans could leave] but there has not been anything for him, we haven’t had any approaches to the club yet on that,” Rodgers explained.
“Of course it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario, but he doesn’t want anything to drag on either.”
Newcastle refuse to give up on pursuit of Leicester midfielder James Maddison
Newcastle are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison as Eddie Howe attempts to add attacking options to his squad.
The Magpies are understood to have tabled a second, improved bid for the 25-year-old England international having seen their first flatly rejected with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers adamant he is not for sale.
Head coach Howe, working with the club’s recruitment team, moved to reinforce his defence early in the summer transfer window by making Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett’s loan move permanent and landing Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Lille defender Sven Botman.
The Magpies have been frustrated to date in their hunt for attacking reinforcements.
Ramsey on the Riviera
One player certainly destined for France is Aaron Ramsey, who has joined Nice on a free. The former Arsenal midfielder’s contract at Juventus was terminated by mutual consent in July to allow the Welshman to seek a new challenge after an up-and-down loan spell at Rangers.
In other news at Stamford Bridge...
We are also expecting confirmation from Chelsea at some point today or tomorrow that they have secured the signature of highly rated young American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in MLS and is set to sign a six-year deal, but will remain at Chicago Fire on loan.
And could it be a case of one goalkeeper in, one goalkeeper out? Fabrizio Romano reports that Kepa Arrizabalaga could be Naples-bound, while Malang Sarr is attracting interest from France and Fulham.
A busy week of ins and outs at Chelsea?
It is only a matter of days now before the start of the new Premier League season, which kicks off with Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday night. But it is another London club that look set to be among the busiest this week as Thomas Tuchel fine tunes his squad ahead of Chelsea’s opener against Everton.
One player who now appears certain to come in before the opening weekend is Marc Cucurella - reports suggest that Chelsea have stolen in and beaten Manchester City to the Brighton full-back’s signing...
Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella
Brighton are holding firm on a £50million valuation for Cucurella, which is thought to have stalled a possible move to Manchester City
