Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea near Jules Kounde deal plus Frenkie De Jong to Man United latest
Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today
Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong rumbles on as the start of the Premier League season is approaching and there is still much to be decided in the transfer market
While Chelsea continue to hold out hope that they will this time hold off competition from Barcelona for one of their prime targets to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Jules Kounde could become their second significant defensive upgrade after Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona strongly linked to the France international and already beating the Blues to Raphinha after initial interest from the Londoners in the former Leeds winger.
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims.
Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
Dani Alves heads to Mexico after leaving Barcelona
Brazil defender Dani Alves has joined Mexican side Pumas UNAM on a free transfer, the Liga MX club said on Thursday, a month after he ended his second stint with Barcelona.
Alves won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies among other major honours in his first spell at Barcelona from 2008-16.
“Dani Alves we are waiting for you,” Pumas wrote on Twitter.
Alves helped Brazil win Olympic gold at last year’s Tokyo Games, adding to two Copa America titles and two Confederations Cup trophies with the national team.
The 39-year-old has won more than 100 caps for Brazil since making his senior debut in 2006, and was part of the teams that played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
Alves had joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019 after 17 years in Europe with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain but terminated his contract in September following a dispute over unpaid salaries.
He returned to Barcelona in November and signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, reuniting with former team mate and newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez.
Alves made 14 league appearances as Barcelona finished second, 13 points behind Real Madrid.
Raphael Varane has no regrets over Manchester United transfer
Raphael Varane has no regrets about joining Manchester United, despite a difficult first season at Old Trafford being compounded by former club Real Madrid winning the Champions League.
There was a sense of optimism around the Red Devils last summer when the France international followed Jadon Sancho in joining a club that had just finished as Premier League and Europa League runners-up.
Varane enjoyed an unforgettable welcome at a packed Old Trafford before a convincing victory against rivals Leeds and the return of former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo added expectation.
But things soon went awry for United. Poor results led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick only managed to lead the side to sixth, while injuries restricted the defender to just 20 league starts.
“It was not the best season, the best results,” Varane told the PA news agency. “Obviously I wanted to play a little bit more but that’s part of football and we’re looking forward for the next season.”
Asked if his former team’s success made him think he made the wrong decision moving, the four-time European champion replied: “Absolutely not.
“I think in football you have to challenge yourself and you have to try to improve and I wanted to live another experience after 10 years in the same place – so, no.”
Benjamin Pavard: Manchester United and Chelsea ‘battling over Bayern Munich defender’
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea.
The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.
Man United and Chelsea ‘battling over Benjamin Pavard’
The 26-year-old is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid
Chelsea hope to complete Jules Kounde move despite Barcelona interest
Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
The Blues have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and have now met the Spanish club’s asking price of £55m, according to several reports, with Kounde set to have a medical over the next 48 hours.
Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies