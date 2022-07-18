Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez agreement and Arsenal latest
Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.
Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.
Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.
In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
The 20-year-old, who has played 13 times for the Toffees since joining from Carlisle in 2020, will join up with Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s team for the 2022/23 campaign.
The centre-back remains part of Everton’s long-term plans, having signed a new contract at the club last December, but gets the chance to develop his game in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Who are Bayern Munich now? Robert Lewandowski’s imminent exit raises identity question
Timing is part of the striker’s art. Robert Lewandowski can time his arrival into the penalty box better than virtually anyone else. First to the ball so often, he was reportedly last to training recently, apparently late three days in a row, writes Richard Jolly.
A sulking striker seemed to be sending a message. It was heeded. A day later, Bayern Munich announced a deal had been agreed. Lewandowski will join one of the worst Barcelona teams in the last four decades.
Not, perhaps, that he would phrase it that way. But if Bayern Munich’s status as a destination club may feel under threat when talismen decamp to Spain’s superpowers, with Lewandowski following in the footsteps of David Alaba, who joined Real Madrid last year, it suggests they can be bored by winning the Bundesliga.
In that context, the summer signing Sadio Mane and the probable recruit Matthijs de Ligt assume an importance that goes beyond the addition of an attacker to bolster a forward line that will soon be deprived of Lewandowski and a defence in which first Alaba and then Niklas Sule have gone on free transfers in successive summers.
Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut as team triumph over Nashville
In already-completed transfer news, Gareth Bale is now starting to settle in at LAFC - having made his debut for the Los Angeles-based club last night.
The Welshman helped LA triumph over Nashville Soccer Club 2-1 after being unveiled earlier in the month, having agreed to a one-year deal which will help his preparations for Wales’ World Cup finals appearance in Qatar.
He was brought on for the end of the game and impressed with his first touch at the club after only five minutes, pulling off a stunning backheel pass.
Bale, who turns 33 at the end of this week, earlier revealed he has longer-term ambitions with LA and sees no reason why he will not remain Stateside well beyond the terms of his current deal.
William Saliba 'is in the plans’ for Arsenal
Arsenal centre back William Saliba has impressed on loan in Ligue 1 for the past few seasons but has targeted a breakthrough at the Emirates stadium this season as he looks to seal a spot in France’s World Cup squad.
And Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the 21-year-old is part of his thinking this term, while urging him to seize his chance.
Speaking during Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, Arteta declared: “He is in the plans. We cannot guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team – you can ask that question to anybody.
“What we guarantee is that the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they’re going to be playing a lot of minutes.
“He’s a proper talent and he’s shown in the last year what can do. But in football it’s about what you do the next day – what everybody did three months ago or a month ago, it doesn’t really matter. It’s about what you do tomorrow and he’s going to have the chance to play.”
Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid?
A potential shock return to Madrid could be on the cards as Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly convinced Diego Simeone to sign him for Atletico.
Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United to play Champions League football and Atleti fit the ball, despite the 37-year-old being a legend for fierce rivals Real Madrid.
The market for Ronaldo has not been as robust as the Portuguese might have hoped for with Chelsea and Bayern Munich having ruled themselves out and the forward rejecting a lucrative offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.
Spanish outlet Diario AS are now claiming he could be about to return to the Spanish capital with Atletico.
Matthijs De Ligt to join Bayern for £68m
A big move on the continent as Bayern Munich have agreed a £68m deal with Juventus to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports from Sky in Germany among others.
The Bundesliga champions will pay an initial £59.5m plus a further £8.5m in add-ons with the contract lasting until the summer of 2027.
The Netherlands international is still only 22 years old and is expected to complete his medical in Munich today, with Fabrizio Romano also confirming the move.
Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United reach £47m agreement with Ajax for Argentina defender
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax for the £47 million transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez that could rise to £55m.
The Argentina centre back will become new United manager Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing at Old Trafford, subject to a medical, and is set to sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.
Ajax confirmed in a statement that the deal includes another £8.5 million in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old international.
Ten Hag coached the defender at Ajax last season and Martinez follows Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen in joining the club this summer.
Manchester United said: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements.”
Football transfer news and rumours
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the latest football transfer news and rumours.
There’s plenty going on across Europe as Lisandro Martinez is Man Utd-bound, Matthijs de Ligt will be joining Bayern Munich and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Armando Broja, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Youri Tielemans among others have their futures up in the air.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest news.
