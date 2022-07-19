✕ Close Ten Hag tight-lipped on Ronaldo; Rashford says Man Utd ‘a lot fitter than last season’

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. Ronaldo has not spoken publicly on the matter other than using social media to deny reports he would be joining his first club Sporting CP, but it has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League ambitions.

Elsewhere Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to Marca, but are yet to satisfy the Spanish club’s asking price for the centre-back. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile this morning’s reports suggest Aaron Ramsey is in talks to leave Juventus, Arsenal are chasing Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, AC Milan are closing in on a loan for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga, and Matthijs de Ligt is in Germany to seal his move to Bayern Munich.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below: