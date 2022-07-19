Transfer news LIVE: Atletico approach Cristiano Ronaldo as Chelsea close in on Jules Kounde
Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. Ronaldo has not spoken publicly on the matter other than using social media to deny reports he would be joining his first club Sporting CP, but it has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League ambitions.
Elsewhere Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to Marca, but are yet to satisfy the Spanish club’s asking price for the centre-back. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile this morning’s reports suggest Aaron Ramsey is in talks to leave Juventus, Arsenal are chasing Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, AC Milan are closing in on a loan for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga, and Matthijs de Ligt is in Germany to seal his move to Bayern Munich.
Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move
Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Frenkie de Jong the €17million from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over his potential move to Manchester United, writes Miguel Delaney.
The Independent has been told that the Catalan club have continued to try and lean on the emotional aspect of the situation in talks, and what would represent “the good of the club”. De Jong has understandably remained resolute in his stance, and is insisting he will stay.
Manchester United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, with the English club even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee up front, rather than as part of clauses. That has not yet changed the stance as regards the deferred wages, with the Camp Nou hierarchy themselves standing firm.
Sources have insisted that the tension arises from the fact that, although Barcelona do not technically owe De Jong money as of now, he would be entitled to it if he fulfilled his restructured contract.
The midfielder agreed to an altered deal to help the club through the Covid crisis and their financial issues. Since De Jong’s first choice had been to stay, and he is effectively being pushed out so Barca can spend elsewhere, the player’s camp naturally believe he should be entitled to the wages.
Chelsea agree terms with Jules Kounde but haven't matched Sevilla's asking price.
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to Marca, but are yet to satisfy the Spanish club’s asking price for the centre-back.
Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves.
Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge and personal terms have been agreed for a while, according to the Spanish paper, but the Blues’s formal offer of 55m euros is short of the 65m that Sevilla are after.
Barcelona are apparently also watching the situation, as they look to shore up their defence and have targeted Kounde as an option.
Erik Ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale
Another complicating factor for any potential Cristiano Ronaldo move to Atletico Madrid (or any other club) is that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on the record insisting the forward is not for sale.
This season’s lack of Champions League football has not sat well with Ronaldo, who it recently emerged has asked to be allowed to leave if an acceptable offer arrived.
A family issue meant the 37-year-old has missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, but Ten Hag has again underlined that Ronaldo is in his vision for the season ahead.
“It is clear - he is not for sale,” he said after training in Melbourne. “I planned with (having) him and I am looking forward to working with him.
“But for the rest I cannot say anymore because the situation is still the same as last week.”
Atletico Madrid in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo
Money could prove to be a stumbling block as, according to Marca, Atleti have insisted “it’s not economically viable” to bring Ronaldo on board given his wage demands and the transfer fee involved. Atletico are struggling to move on their own unwanted players to boost the club coffers.
