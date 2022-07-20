Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance
Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today
Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.
Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City or around £30 million. The Ukraine international has left Manchester City’s pre-season training camp to sign his contract, with both Arsenal and City in agreement over the transfer. Meanwhile, this morning reports suggest Jesse Lingard could head to Nottingham Forest.
Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. It has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League ambitions, but United boss Erik ten Hag remains adamant his forward is staying.
Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo and determined to restore Manchester United to glory – success the Glazer family have told the new manager they want and expect.
The nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have featured more downs than ups at Old Trafford, where the Dutchman has become the sixth manager to take the hotseat since the Scot retired as champion.
United have not launched a sustained Premier League title bid since then and former Ajax boss Ten Hag is relishing the challenge of getting the 20-time champions fighting for major honours again, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining a key part of his plans despite rumours over a transfer this summer.
“It is clear – he is not for sale,” he said after training in Melbourne. “I planned with (having) him and I am looking forward to working with him.
“But for the rest I cannot say anymore because the situation is still the same as last week.”
