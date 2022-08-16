(AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal.

Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.