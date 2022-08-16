Transfer news LIVE: Man City sign Sergio Gomez as Man Utd continue to chase De Jong
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.
“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”
Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal.
Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea.
Rabiot set for Old Trafford move
Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot following a series of discussions with his mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.
United’s director John Murtough was recently seen in Turin to meet Rabiot and agree personal terms with Veronique said to be asking for a significant increase in wages from Rabiots time at Juventus.
The transfer is worth around £14million for the 27-year-old midfielder and looks close to being completed.
Wolves close in on club-record deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes
Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.
Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but it is understood Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial £38m, with a further £4.2m in potential add-ons.
That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.
The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.
Wolves agree record fee for Nunes
Wolves have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The club will pay an initial £38m with £4.2m in add-ons but personal terms yet to be finalised with the player.
Bruno Lage’s side are hoping to complete the deal and register the player by midday on Friday to ensure that he can be involved in Saturday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.
The potential £42.2m deal would eclipse the £35m record Wolves paid Porto two years ago for forward Fabio Silva, who has sinced been loaned out to Belgian side Anderlecht.
Nunes scored in Sporting’s 3-0 home win over Rio Ave on Saturday and has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at the Lisbon club having joined from Estoril in January 2019.
He has made 76 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions for the Lions and also has eight caps and one goal for his country having made his debut for Portugal last year.
Are Manchester United closing in on De Jong?
After a summer of chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, Mancheser United’s hierarchy are said to be ‘convinced’ they will be able to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.
SPORT are reporting that Man Utd are putting forward an ‘irrefutable’ offer that should satisfy all parties with the Premier League side willing to cover all of De Jong’s deferred wages.
This transfer really is a saga as Barcelona and United came to a £72m agreement over a fee earlier in the summer as the Calatan giants hoped to get De Jong’s wage bill off the books.
The midfielder refused to leave the club though as Barcelona owe him around £17m in deferred wages after he took a pay cut during the pandemic.
Erik ten Hag is said to be found of De Jong and sees the midfielder as his no. 1 priority this summer but things are moving slowly.
However, Marcel van der Kraan of De Telegraaf is reporting contrasting news and says that United are back to square one after their initial bid has expired.
“Manchester United have officially withdrawn their offer to Barcelona,” said Van der Kraan. “They had this offer on the table of £72m for weeks and there was a deadline on it. This deadline has now passed.
“Before the deadline, Manchester United had to take a decision and have withdrawn the entire package over everything they’ve agreed.”
Der Kraan doesn’t believe United will come back to the table with an offer to cover De Jong’s deferred wages and even if they do, he feels it is unlikely De Jong would accept.
“Will Man Utd make a new offer? One that is more extended that could cover more of Frenkie’s demands? I doubt it actually. He wants the [deferred wages] from Barcelona.” added Der Kraan.
“It could also mean they do not make another offer at all, there is a whole new blank situation at this moment.”
Manchester City sign Sergio Gomez
Manchester City have completed the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for £11million.
The 21-year-old Spaniard arrives as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal, and becomes City’s fourth summer signing, after Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.
City turned their attentions to Gomez, who has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, after they were reluctant to pay Brighton’s asking price for Marc Cucurella, who instead signed for Chelsea in a deal that could cost £62million.
Gomez provides cover for Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola suggested last week that he will not try and bring in another left-back.
Gomez said: “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.
“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to. The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe.”
